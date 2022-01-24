TRG Launches into 2022 Racing Season

Kevin Buckler

Founder and CEO of The Racers Group We are so excited to return to St. Petersburg after a two-year hiatus AND with TRG veteran, Derek DeBoer, at the wheel of TRG's #66. As the first race of a FULL 2022 season, the Grand Prix is guaranteed to generate excitement amongst all of TRG's 2022 drivers. Derek launches into his 10th season with TRG at this race. Beginning in April, he'll be spending a lot of time in #66 with co-driver, Jason Alexandridis, who returns to Team TRG at Sonoma Raceway. Sonoma's race will also mark the TRG return of Dr. Jim Rappaport, in #17, and his co-driver, Todd Hetherington, who will begin his second season of GT4 racing. Watch for our pre-season press release where we'll announce the complete driver schedule, new liveries, and the BRAND NEW Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsports. The St. Petersburg street circuit is a favorite among The Racers Group sponsors, fans and teammates alike, with the exhilaration of trackside race viewing in front of the beautiful Dalí Museum, the excitement in the TRG pit, plus 2 unbelievable team dinners and special race-related events with close team friends such as Carlos and Beverly Yepes of Bellaire Development Group. This race also marks the return of Steven Robb and LaSalle Solutions as our partner for the event. LaSalle has been a staunch supporter, ally and friend to TRG for 10 seasons running. Not only is LaSalle a leading provider of IT life-cycle asset and maintenance contract management services, it is also one of the largest Cisco resellers. Their partnership with TRG has focused on strong business-to-business, co-branding and high-end corporate hospitality events. Steve totally gets it and is a “model” for other businesses that are looking to extend an advertising budget and are looking at motorsports. I always say that the paddock is the most “fertile fishing ground” that you can find, and Steve and I always find ways to partner with other companies to help them understand the wonderful benefits of the motorsports sponsorship and make sure they receive a solid ROI. Don't forget that this Grand Prix weekend is available to more than just our teammates and our rock star sponsors: we've printed up YOUR backstage pass to GT4 and Indy excitement with our VIP Experience Package for the whole weekend jam-packed with once-in-a-lifetime trackside, pit and social experiences. So, dust off your TRG fan gear and get ready to cheer on Derek DeBoer at The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg! Read Kevin's Bio