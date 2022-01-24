Cory Texter Returns to G&G Racing for 2022 Season

Reigning Mission® Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines Champion Cory Texter will return to the G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing team for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Texter will compete for G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing for a fourth consecutive season, with two Mission Production Twins championships (‘19 & ‘21) and one class runner-up (‘20) earned in their three previous campaigns. Last season, he scored seven wins and 11 podiums en route to an 85-point championship margin.

G&G Racing is a father-and-son-owned team based in Southern California that is supported by Yamaha Racing. Team owners John and John “LJ” Gronek are pleased to have Texter officially back on board for the upcoming season.

“We are thrilled to have Cory back for another year,” LJ Gronek said. “This will be our fourth season together, and we have really developed a great relationship. We look forward to defending the #1 plate. Cory works hard and never quits. And we work hard to provide him with the best Yamaha MT-07s possible to allow him to do his best."

Texter has been onboard the Yamaha MT-07 for three years and is confident heading into the 2022 season.

“I have been pretty quiet this offseason regarding my plans for 2022,” Texter said. “I wasn't sure what the plan was, honestly. We waited around for the rules package to be announced, and along with my team and sponsors, we made the decision to race another year in the Mission Production Twins class."

“We had a great 2021, but looking at some of our results, I feel like we have a lot of room to improve, and we will see where that puts us for the future. I bought an MT-07 practice bike that G&G Racing built for me that I will be able to test this winter, which is something that I feel will really benefit our program. I am enjoying the process and eager to continue training hard as we get ready to get back at it in a few short months.”

Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, will once again be a major supporter of Texter, along with Mission Foods, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, McElroy Packaging, Kicker Audio, Motul USA, Bell Helmets, Fredericktown Yamaha, Klock Werks, Motion Pro, Alpinestars, AIM Sports and Mike Butler Racing.

Together with Mission Foods, Cory will bring the fans behind the scenes this season via a new YouTube series produced by Taylor Treadwell. The series will show lifestyle and race related videos from Texter's endeavors with his family traveling the country racing in the Progressive American Flat Track series.

"I am really stoked about getting our YouTube page going some more this season," said Texter. "This is something we have wanted to do for a while, and with the help of Mission Foods, we can bring some behind the scenes footage from the track to the fans. It's also going to be my son Cruise's first year racing, so along with my wife, Amber, we are excited to document that so everyone can come on board the journey. Find the Cory Texter Racing channel and subscribe to the channel."

G&G Racing is sponsored by Yamaha Motors USA, Twisted Development, Graves Motorsports, and Mission Foods. More sponsors for the 2022 season to be announced in the future.