Rain showers force cancellation of Saturday’s portion of Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park

Persistent rain showers creating saturated grounds, on top of the heavy rain from Friday night, and a forecast calling for more rain at Volusia Speedway Park have forced World of Outlaws, DIRTcar, and track officials to cancel Saturday’s entire program at the speedway.

The postponed World of Outlaws Feature from Friday night will be made up on Wednesday, Feb. 16, during DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model Feature will also be made up at DIRTcar Nationals on Monday, Feb. 7. Volusia Speedway Park officials will determine a date to make up the 602 Late Model Feature.

Fans who bought a ticket to Friday’s Feature events can bring their ticket stub from that event to DIRTcar Nationals and receive $10 off a DIRTcar Nationals ticket for Wednesday, Feb. 16 only.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Saturday’s event can request a face value refund by clicking here, or receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until February 21 to request a refund. If this does not work for you, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Any wristbands from Saturday’s event can be mailed to our office in Concord, NC for a refund. Please include Name and address. Tickets will only be refunded for Saturday.

The World of Outlaws Late Model 2022 season continues during DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 16-19. For tickets to the event, click HERE.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

WoO PR