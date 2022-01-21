Trackhouse Entertainment Group Sponsors PGA Golfer James Hahn

Trackhouse Entertainment Group today announced sponsorship of PGA golfer James Hahn beginning this weekend in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California.



Trackhouse Founder Justin Marks said the partnership with Hahn is an effort to align the Trackhouse brand with athletes and personalities in other sports.



“James is a quality person and a tournament winning golfer and I like Trackhouse associating itself with those type of people,” said Marks, a former race winning driver and now NASCAR Cup Series team owner.



Marks’ Trackhouse Entertainment Group is a burgeoning sports and entertainment enterprise with plans to marry sports, entertainment, and culture. It owns Trackhouse Racing, a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team headquartered in Concord, North Carolina that fields race cars for Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.



The race team has also partnered with entertainment superstar Pitbull.



“We are identifying athletes and influencers in all genres of sports and entertainment to expand audience awareness of Trackhouse,” said Marks. “We will use these relationships to create even more value for all of Trackhouse’s partners.”



Hahn, 40, owns five professional victories since turning pro in 2003 including PGA victories in the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club in February 2015 and the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte in May 2016. He has victories in the Web.com Tour and Canadian Tour.



“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Trackhouse family and to welcome them into the world of golf,” said Hahn. “Trackhouse is so much more than a NASCAR team, it’s a brand that seeks to unite people, inspire through storytelling and invest in great experiences. I look forward to representing them on the course in 2022.”



The Trackhouse logo will adorn Hahn’s clothing for the remainder of the 2022 PGA season.



Trackhouse Racing PR