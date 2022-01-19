Wednesday, Jan 19

Honda HRC Premier Class Riders Backed by Wiseco Again for 2022

Racing News
Wednesday, Jan 19 12
Honda HRC Premier Class Riders Backed by Wiseco Again for 2022

Wiseco Performance Products is proud to enter its fifth consecutive year supporting Team Honda HRC through collaborative piston development for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons.

 

Fresh out of its 80th year designing and manufacturing racing pistons, Wiseco’s experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing USA-made performance is a powerful complement to Team Honda HRC’s elite legacy in Supercross and Motocross racing. Wiseco will continue to work closely with the team on piston and engine package research and development services as the 2022 Honda CRF450R platform continues to be proven on the track.

 

“This is my first year as Team Manager for the Honda HRC team,” noted Lars Lindstrom, referring to his new role with Honda HRC. “Knowing that we have a trusted partner providing us with a high-quality, high-performance product like Wiseco does, eases my mind and gives me one less thing to worry about during this new and sometimes stressful position. High performance and reliability are a difficult combination to accomplish. Luckily, we have all of those with Wiseco.”

 

Coming off his most successful season with Honda, Supercross veteran, two-time Pro Motocross Champion and 250 MXGP Champ Ken Roczen will be lining up alongside Chase Sexton in the 450SX Class, both aboard the 2022 Honda CRF450R. With podium position finishes in both the 2021 Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships for Roczen, and a total of nine podium race finishes throughout 2021 for Sexton, the pair are lining up for Anaheim motivated and determined.

 

“Wiseco is thrilled to extend our relationship with Team Honda HRC for the 2022 season,” explained Wiseco Director of Powersports, Scott Highland. “We’re proud to combine resources for piston development with one of the most recognizable teams in the global powersports industry. Last season showed great success in mutual development with the new CRF450R platform, and we are looking forward to another great year of racing.”

 

The gate drops at the first round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim on January 8. Find the complete 2022 Supercross schedule here, and check out Team Honda HRC’s official announcement here.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« So Much to See and Do This Weekend at Ppb Motorsports Trade and Race Car Show
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.