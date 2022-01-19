Harley-Davidson Announces Contingency Programs for 2022 Race Season

Harley-Davidson is stepping up its support of flat track and road racing competitors for the 2022 season with cash contingency programs totaling more than $500,000 available for qualified racers.

In 2022 the Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory racing team will defend its 2021 championship in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers road racing series with riders Kyle Wyman, the 2021 King of the Baggers champion, and his brother Travis Wyman aboard race modified Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® Special motorcycles powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. Kyle and Travis Wyman are sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y., and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Contingency

The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series for race-prepared, American V-Twin touring motorcycles equipped with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags expands to seven races in 2022, each held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike Series. The series opens with a double header on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 10-12. Harley-Davidson will offer a $110,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place plus a $35,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please see www.MotoAmerica.com for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Progressive American Flat Track Contingency

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in two classes on the 18-event 2022 Progressive American Flat Track series, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Harley-Davidson has committed $225,500 in contingency funds for qualified riders competing in the premiere SuperTwins class, and $195,500 for qualified riders competing in the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class. Harley-Davidson contingency will pay first to 10th place in each class plus a championship bonus – $20,000 for Production Twins and $50,000 for SuperTwins. The season opens with the Volusia Half Mile double-header, March 10-11, at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Terms and conditions apply; please see American Flat Track for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.