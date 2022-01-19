Wally Brown Racing Announces 2022 AFT Production Twins Program

Wally Brown Racing is embarking on a new project in the upcoming year. With support from KTM, the team will utilize the KTM 890 Duke platform to compete in the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Production Twins class.

Members of Wally Brown Racing have worked extensively in research and development in motorsports. “Several of us have professional experience in racing," said team owner Wally Brown.” We’ve designed and built vehicle components with great success. We look forward to applying our knowledge and experience to modify the KTM 890 Duke into a competitive Production Twin. A project like this will have its challenges. Our group enjoys the problem-solving process.”

In their first two years of flat track racing, Wally Brown Racing fielded Suzuki RMZ450s in AFT Singles. Throughout that time they scored eight top-five finishes, three podiums, and a victory.

The team will focus solely on research, development, and testing throughout the first part of the year and plan to debut the new race bike at The Red Mile in Lexington, KY, in late May 2022.

A rider announcement is expected soon.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with KTM,” said Brown. “As a brand that is built on racing prowess, they have shown that they are committed to the sport, as well as projects like this. Wally Brown Racing always brings its best to the track and we seek partners that do the same. We’ve found that in KTM.”

KTM Flat Track Team Manager Chris Fillmore added, “Wally originally approached us about running a KTM AFT Singles team, but after talking further we learned of his long desire to develop a twin. With all new projects there is plenty to learn, and with his level of experience in racing, we are confident the team will find the right path. The KTM 890 Duke is an incredible street bike, and we are very excited to see its performance in the sport of Flat Track this coming year!”