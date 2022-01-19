Thrill One, A SHOC Announce Largest Partnership in Action Sports History

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the world’s largest independent action sports entertainment company, and A SHOC, a modern-day energy drink backed by Keurig Dr Pepper, today announced the largest partnership in action sports history. The eight-figure, multi-year agreement encompasses Thrill One’s family of best-in-class brands, including Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding and Nitro Rallycross. As Official Energy Drink Partner, A SHOC will be featured across Thrill One’s asset portfolio, including premier competitions and live events worldwide as well as its robust slate of linear, digital and social content. The partnership is highlighted by signature elements such as the presenting sponsorship of Nitro Circus’ 2022 North American tour, Nitro RX’s #GoNitro star car, and bespoke content such as the SLS Games digital series.

To see a sizzle video introducing the Thrill One / A SHOC partnership, go here.

A SHOC’s performance-boosting energy beverages, inspired by the active California lifestyle, are a healthier way to energize with thoughtfully sourced ingredients. It is backed by beverage industry maven Lance Collins and Keurig Dr Pepper as well as a recent round of celebrity and athlete investors. A SHOC meets the progression of action sports athletes’ commitment to training and competition with products that elevate their performance and focus in a more natural way.

A SHOC’s growing roster of top-tier ambassadors further reflects this commitment to peak performance, and includes SLS champion and street culture icon Paul “P-Rod” Rodriguez and NASCAR Cup Series winner Chase Elliott, who raced in Nitro RX’s elite Supercar class last year as a special guest driver. More partnerships with leading action sports athletes will be announced soon to continue raising awareness on the importance of functional training and inspiring more people to live healthy active lifestyles.

Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, said, “We’re very excited to announce this transformative, multi-year agreement. Both Thrill One and A SHOC are driven by a passion for progression and challenging the status quo. As athletes continue to push the envelope, they increasingly look for new ways to maximize their performance in a healthy manner. A SHOC shares our vision for the advancement of action sports from the grassroots to the professional ranks, and has committed to investing in our athletes, events and content through this landmark partnership.”

Scot De Lorme, president and co-founder of A SHOC, said, “Our partnership with Thrill One is a direct indicator of A SHOC’s authentic commitment to the progression of today’s action sports athletes. A SHOC is a more natural energy drink with zero sugar and functional ingredients that athletes feel good about putting in their body not to mention help them perform at their peak. Thrill One provides us access to the largest audience in action sports. I couldn’t imagine a more ideal partner as we both capture this exciting evolution of sports and energy. We hope to inspire a new generation of energy consumers to live active healthy lifestyles.”

Rodriguez said, “I’m so pumped to see Thrill One and A SHOC team up. Both look for innovative ways to put athletes in the best position to succeed and reach their goals. Joining forces to elevate the fan and athlete experience will take action sports to the next level.”

Since its 2020 founding, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment has become the category leader in action sports with the largest social audience in the space – over 40 million aggregate followers, the majority being digitally native, Gen Z and Millennial fans. As part of their partnership, Thrill One will collaborate with A SHOC to create original content for both its own channels and its linear television partners.

A SHOC will also be integrated into Thrill One’s extensive 2022 calendar of more than 80 worldwide events. Nitro Circus kicks off its global touring cycle in March with a month-long Australian run then will launch a North American trek starting this spring. SLS, skateboarding’s premier global league featuring 50 of the world’s best skaters and over 20 Tokyo Olympians, will return for its 12th Championship Tour. Nitro RX builds on the success of its inaugural 2021 U.S. series with the addition of multiple international stops to create a 10-race global circuit this season.