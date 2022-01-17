Le Mans Meets Monterey: 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Launches in Monterey August 2022

The world’s most famous endurance race—the 24 Hours of Le Mans—is sprinting toward its 100th anniversary in 2023 by launching a full year’s celebration, which officially begins at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion August 17-20, 2022, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Eschewing a traditional automaker as featured marque, the Rolex Reunion will celebrate the companies, and men and women who made history at the French Classic.
To begin the international celebrations, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), owners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, created a movie-quality video showing some of the memorable moments over the years. The 1.5-minute “1923-2023 Soon a Century of Legends” that provides a glimpse into Le Mans may be seen HERE.
Visitors to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be treated to a full sensory experience of sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste that brings the spirit and pageantry of Le Mans to Monterey. Four race groups will be dedicated to celebrating Le Mans that begins with 1923 and progresses through 2005.
Complementing the racing and pit activities will be a vibrant Paddock where guests may rub shoulders with legendary Le Mans drivers. Family activities in the Hagerty Marketplace like the Ferris Wheel, go-karts, vendors and car corrals are all planned to enhance the guest and participant experience.
More than 400 authentic and historic race cars will be on track, each one steeped in history. From the pre-1920 Ragtime Racers where riding mechanics sit alongside the driver, to the sleek prototypes that swept through the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans’ Mulsanne Straight at more than 200 mph, the variety of historic race cars will be unmatched.
Due to the event’s popularity, there are a limited number of VIP ticket packages available, while multiday, individual tickets and camping are available online at WeatherTechRaceway.com or by calling the Ticket and Accommodations specialists at 831-242-8200.
