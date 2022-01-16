More Late Breaking News From Ppb Motorsports Trade and Race Car Show

Mark the dates on your calendar. There will be so much to see and do at the 36th edition of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Trade and Race Car Show. It all happens on January 21-22 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, just on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

More than 200,000 square feet of display space will be filled with just about anything and everything imaginable in motorsports.

Show attendees are reminded that due to the Covid-19 situation masks are not required, but are recommended. Vaccinations also are not required but are suggested.

DIRTcar will be on hand with a huge display with the spotlight on Super DIRT Week’s 50th anniversary this year at N.Y.’s Oswego Speedway. DIRTcar director Dean Reynolds will be on hand to talk to everyone and two general admission Super DIRT Week passes will be given away by a lucky draw.

The display will include the 50th anniversary pace car as well as dirt Modifieds that will follow the Super DIRTcar big-block Modified series.

The show will mark the debut of a Vinny Salerno Four Star racing Modified that it was recently announced will be driven by Montgomery, NY super star Anthony Perrego. Also on display will be Australian born driver Peter Britten’s No. 21. Perrego will be on hand at the show to sign his DIRTcar Platinum agreement and sign autographs while greeting fans.

Promoter Brett Deyo will be on hand at his Short Track Super Series display during the show to help promote his busy season ahead which includes a new Elite Series that will make its debut at the Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC on Friday and Saturday February 25th and 26th following racing at Florida’s All-Tech Speedway.

Deyo will have a brand new Glen Hynneman No. 126 to be driven by Matt D’Ambrosio as part of the display as well as an Andy Belmont owned No. 14 that Joe Toth drove to both a STSS and Georgetown Sportsman championship.

At the nearby American Racer Tire booth, Toth will have his own family NO. 9 on display next to young lion Alex Yankowski’s brand new No. 84.

The United Racing Club will be celebrating a 70th anniversary with a special display featuring its past as well as the future. Look for rising star Mike Thompson’s brand new No. 11 as part of the exhibit. Blasts from the Past will include former Sprinters driven by multi-time URC champions Curt Michael, the last car driven by Glenn Fitzcharles and a restored Dave Kelly, several time champion, sprinter owned by Don Hoffman.

The USAC East wingless Sprint Car series will also be on display with a sharp looking car to be driven this year by Joey Amantea.

New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park has some big plans for the show. Richie Pratt Jr. is returning to the Danny Pizza Pizzazz No. 51 dirt Modified for 2022 and the new car will be on display along with the Chris Fenimore Cassidy Painting sponsored 600 Micro Sprint. A yet to be announced 410 Sprint Car is planned to be announced along with the possible appearance of the nationally known driver.

Del.’s Georgetown and Delaware International Speedway will both having a display at the show. Billy Pauch Jr., who enjoyed winning success at both tracks this past season, will have a Rich Holsten No. 96 in the Georgetown area.

Several speedways from the PA area will be at the event including BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberrytown, The Action Track in Kutztown, the new Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway and Mahoning Valley will be on hand as well as the Pocono International Speedway.

Aqua-Duck Water Transport is returning as sponsor of the always popular Ms. Motorsports Pageant which will be held on Friday evening this year in the larger D-Hall. Cash prizes will again go to the top three with the winner receiving $1500 and a poster deal. Applications are currently available on-line at the event web-site.

And there is so much more to see and do during the excitement filled two days of show activity.

Show hours will run 2-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

All the information that exhibitors need is available on line at motorsportstradeshow.com, by sending an email to Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling the show office at 609-888-3618.

The latest show information can be had at the show website www.motorsportstradeshow.com

AARN PR