Carson Hocevar Set for Debut in 36th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar is set to compete in the 36th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire from Jan. 10-15. The six-day event features five qualifying nights leading up to Saturday's Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events on the quarter-mile clay oval at the SageNet Center at the River Spirit Expo Center.

“I’m so excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Hocevar. “Thanks to everyone at Beilman Motorsports for making this happen. Another big thank you to Al Niece for letting me come race in Tulsa, and for the sponsorship support from Niece Motorsports and Dave.com. It takes so much effort from so many people to get a race car to the racetrack, and I’m appreciative of every one of them.

This is a different animal, but I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I just love racing and getting to participate in the Chili Bowl is really a dream come true for me. I hope we’re able to get 2022 started off on the right foot.”

Hocevar will make his Chili Bowl debut piloting the No. 31X Beilman Motorsports entry with sponsorship from Niece Motorsports and Dave.com. The 18-year-old is scheduled to qualify on Wednesday, Jan. 12 - the third of five-straight qualifying nights - beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Hocevar is one of 11 NASCAR national series drivers competing in this year's Chili Bowl Nationals.

All five qualifying nights and Saturday's championship feature events up to the D-Main can be streamed live on FloRacing, while MAVTV will show Saturday's final feature events beginning with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR