A hard-fought 6th place finish for Jean-Philippe Bergeron in New Smyrna

The day after the 50-lap Red Eye 50/50 race held on the New Smyrna Speedway oval, Jean-Philippe Bergeron said he was disappointed not with his performance, but rather with the way the car handled. It was in the #15 Racecar Solutions (RCS) car that the driver took part in the first event of the 2022 season. Despite the team's best efforts to correct an understeer problem reported during practice and qualifying sessions, the car's condition deteriorated in the race. Starting fifth, Bergeron lost his position around lap 40 and ended up sixth, a position he fought for until the end. He had to settle for 6th place, ahead of his two teammates Mathieu Kingsbury #99 and Cesar Bacarella #5 who finished 8th and 9th respectively.



"My result is not representative of the effort I had to put in to stay in the race! Although I finished ahead of my teammates, who also had difficulties with their car, I would have liked to be in the top 3" said the driver who put up quite a fight against Conner Jones #44. The latter managed to take a slight lead over Jean-Philippe on the last lap, but the Quebecer's perseverance allowed him to beat his competitor by 0.008 seconds at the finish line.



The Pro Late Model races at New Smyrna are known to be very competitive. The cars are fast and there are some great drivers fighting for the pole at every event. Yesterday's race adds to the many laps Jean-Philippe Bergeron has completed at New Smyrna. "It's experience in the bank. I'm learning, I'm getting better, but I'm due for a podium" concluded Bergeron.

JP Bergeron PR