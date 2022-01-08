Friday Night Indoor Racing Results From Allentown, Pa Ppl Center

TQ Midget drivers Tim Buckwalter, Billy Pauch, Jr. and Matt Roselli were the winners of a trio of 20-lap TQ Midget Qualifiers Friday night that helped set the field for Saturday's Indoor Auto Racing Series races inside Allentown, PA's PPL Center.

In the first Qualifier, Buckwalter, driving a car owned by Dave Pippard and Mark Lafler, outran Tommy Catalano, and Andy Jankowiak, who earlier in the afternoon had set fastest time at 7.947 seconds from among 43 entries.

Billy Pauch, Jr., who was making just his third career TQ Midget start, was a surprise winner in the second Qualifier, driving a TQ owned by Jason Simmons. The team had been formed just a week earlier. Ryan Flores, the winningest TQ feature in Allentown racing history, was second and Tim Iulg was a fast closing third.

Matt Roselli's win in the third Qualifier aboard the Roselli family entry, came over Joey Bailey, 2021 ATQMRA outdoor champion and Anthony Sesely. Both Bailey and Sesely's finishing positions were elevated when apparent second place finisher Tyler Lindsay's car was disqualified for a width rule violation after finishing second.

Prior to the TQ Qualifiers, Andy Jankowiak won the TQ Pole Dash Time Trial Challenge run among the top 12 TQ time trial drivers, sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport, with a 7.553 lap.

Earlier in the busy event card, three 10-lap TQ heat races, for drivers who were outside the top 12 in time trials, were won by Mike Christopher, Jr., Shawn Nye and Anthony Sesely.

Scott Neary set fast time for the 22 Slingshot entries with a 10.209 clocking. Neary, Jared Silfee, and Brett Bieber won the three 10-lap heat races.

Doug Stearly out qualified 29 other Champ Kart entrants with a lap of 8.864 seconds. Chase Keister, Seth Whitney, and Anthony Colandro were the three Champ Kart heat winners.

Ironton Global and Ironton Telephone and Internet are the Allentown Indoor Auto Racing Series title sponsors.

On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00 PM sharp. The on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their ticket purchase.

With drivers from nine states and Canada represented among the 100-plus entries in three divisions for the sixth edition of the event, those who cannot travel to Allentown, Pa. this weekend can now watch the action at home.

DTD-TV is offering Saturday night’s action as part of a package deal for $39.99 by going directly to DirtTrackDigest.TV or a link available at indoorautoracing.com.

First TQ Midget Qualifier Finish (20 Laps): 1. Tim Buckwalter, 2. Tommy Catalano, 3. Andy Jankowiak, 4. Trevor Catalano, 5. Steve Kemery, 6. Andrew Nye, 7. Timmy Catalano, 8. Ryan Susice, 9. Mike Christopher Jr., 10. Earl Paules, 11. Missy Bootes, 12. Mike Bednar, 13. Derek Robbie, 14. Ron Mullen. Did Not Start: Shea Wills.

Second TQ Midget Qualifier Finish (20 Laps): 1. Billy Pauch Jr., 2. Ryan Flores, 3. Tim Iulg, 4. Shea Wills, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Christopher Hirt, 7. Tim Nye, 8. Jon Reid, 9. Scott Kreutter, 10. Jeremy Haudricourt, 11. Matthew Galko. 12. Cole Mullen, 13. Shawn Nye, 14. Chris deRitis, 15. Ryan Tidman.

Third TQ Midget Qualifier Finish (20 Laps): 1. Matt Roselli, 2. Joey Bailey, 3. Anthony Sesely, 4. Matt Janisch, 5. Kyle Lick, 6. Pat Bealer, 7. Max McLaughlin, 8. Frank Cozze, 9. Ryan Bartlett, 10. Kyle Hutchinson, 11. Doug Stearly, 12. Bruce Leote. Did Not Start: Cory DiMatteo. Disqualified: Tyler Lindsay.

