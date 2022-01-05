The 36th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire Airs Live on MAVTV

MAVTV Motorsports Network gives race fans another reason to celebrate the New Year with the LIVE broadcast of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, now in its 36th year at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hailed as racing's answer to the Super Bowl, the exciting open-wheel event draws in thousands of spectators and hundreds of competitors every year. The annual event will air live on Saturday, January 15th at 8:30 p.m. ET on MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus for yearly subscribers.

Contested on a unique quarter-mile clay track, the top dirt track racers in the midget division will face off with elite drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models and drag racing, making the Chili Bowl one of the most diverse motorsports races of the season. NASCAR Cup Series contenders Kyle Larson and Christoper Bell have won the last five Chili Bowls combined, each holding up the coveted Golden Driller trophy.

"The annual Chili Bowl is truly a celebration of racing," said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. "Newcomers face off against legends of the sport, skill versus skill over 55 laps on a specialized dirt track. For race fans, it doesn't get much better than that. Winning the Chili Bowl can kickstart a young driver's career, and we are thrilled to bring the action, excitement, drama, and a look at the boldest racers in motorsports live to fans."

At an all-time high of 380 entries, this year's Chili Bowl Nationals will set a new event record - the largest field of drivers to ever compete in the series. The record-breaking group includes two past champions, 19 former A-Feature starters, 23 Chili Bowl Rookies, and the field's youngest-ever competitor, 13-year old Gavan Boschele, approved by the new advisory committee. Previously, drivers had to be 16 years of age or older to compete, but the rule has been modified for 2022 to accommodate younger drivers entering the sport. Winning the Chili Bowl has helped launch careers for many hopeful athletes, amateurs competing with legends of the sport can get recognition and a chance to show what they can do. Fans get to enjoy the best racing winter has to offer.

MAVTV is available through 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Mediacom, Hulu + Live TV and many more. The country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households. Race fans who don’t have access to MAVTV Motorsports Network should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup.

MAVTV’s digital subscription service, MAVTV Plus, is available for download on all major mobile and streaming devices and can also be accessed via web browser at www. MAVTVPlus.com.

More info about the LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at MAVTV Chili Bowl Live.