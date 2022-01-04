Allentown Indoor Auto Racing Can Be Seen on Dtd-TV Pay per View

The Indoor Auto Racing Series has confirmed a deal to have the Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race at the PPL Center on Friday and Saturday January 7 and 8 broadcast live on Pay-Per-View through DirtTrackDigest.TV.

“There is nothing like watching any race live, especially an Indoor TQ Midget race inside the state of the art PPL Center,” said promoter Len Sammons.

“Unfortunately, not every fan will be able to travel to the plush PPL Center to be part of the excitement this year to watch their favorites, see the replays on the jumbotrons and enjoy the live experience with your racing friends. So, we’ve set-up the next best thing... a pay-per-view service.”

With drivers from nine states and Canada represented among the 100-plus entries in three divisions for the sixth edition of the event, those who cannot travel to Allentown, Pa. this weekend can now watch the action at home.

DirtTrackDigest.TV is well respected and experienced in the live broadcast of racing events. DTD-TV will be sending high quality video coverage to subscribers from multiple cameras thanks to the PPL Center’s daylight-like LED lighting system. The action will be called by a veteran announcing staff.

DTD is offering Friday and Saturday night’s action as part of a package deal for $69.99. Friday’s event can be purchased for $34.99 and Saturday only for $39.99 by going directly to DirtTrackDigest.TV or a link available at indoorautoracing.com.

Tickets to see the racing in person in Allentown, the best option, remain on sale as well at www.pplcenter.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the arena box office on both days of the event. The arena box office opens 1 hour prior to the doors opening both nights.

The Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race presented by BELFOR Property Restoration racing schedule calls for practice on Friday from 2 to 3:45 p.m. followed by group time trials at 5:00. Racing gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

The Friday program is highlighted by TQ Midgets competing in three 20-lap Ironton Auto Body Qualifiers. The 13 event program also includes races for the Champ Karts and Slingshots.

On Saturday afternoon, a one-hour practice session is held at 2 p.m. Fan Fest begins on the track at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7:00 p.m. sharp.

The 12 event Saturday schedule sponsored by Future Homes includes qualifying races followed by A-mains for the Champ Karts and the Slingshots. The night concludes with a 40-lap not to miss feature for the awesome and exciting TQ Midgets.

Ryan Flores of Mooresville, N.C. is the leading feature winner in Allentown Indoor TQ Midget competition, but he’ll be under heavy pressure to add to his total. A strong field of 45 TQ competitors have entered, including defending series champ Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y.

Other notable entries include Modified stars Billy Pauch Jr. of Frenchtown, N.J., Max McLaughlin of Mooresville, N.C. and Mike Christopher Jr. of Wolcott, Ct., all making their first start for top-quality TQ Midget teams capable of winning.

Other notable contenders include three-time Atlantic City winner Anthony Sesely of Matawan, N.J., versatile Tim Buckwalter of Douglassville, Pa., two-time ATQMRA champion Joey Bailey of Monroe Twp., N.J., Sprint Car driver Scott Kreutter of Cowlesville, N.Y., Mahoning Valley champion Earl Paules of Palmerton, Pa., the three Catalano brothers from Ontario, N.Y. and hometown favorite Briggs Danner of Allentown.

After Allentown, the series will head to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 28 & 29 for the NAPA Know How Gamblers Classic and conclude in Syracuse, N.Y. at the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, March 11 & 12.

Series information, including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website of www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all Indoor Auto Racing Series races. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (609)-888-3618.

