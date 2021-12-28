Western Midget Racing Unveils 2022 Championship Trail

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction has unveiled its 2022 schedule, with the stock production powered Midgets slated for 31 races across six different dirt tracks on the West Coast. The season is book ended by visits to Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. with races in California at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway, Marysville Raceway, Antioch Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Ventura Raceway also scheduled.

The 2022 Ventura Raceway events are tentative pending confirmation from the fairgrounds later this off season.

WMR heads into the upcoming season on the heels of a thrilling championship fight in 2021, where Brentwood’s Blake Bower narrowly defeated Fresno’s David Prickett for the title in the final event of the season. Drivers competed for over $8,000 in points fund awards and saw many of their events telecast on FloRacing. More than 30 different cars and over 70 drivers appeared throughout the growing campaign. The series hit its high mark with multiple 20 car fields at Ventura Raceway.

The Northern California slate expands with the additional of Chad Chadwick’s Antioch Speedway for four appearances and two races at Dennis Gage’s Marysville Raceway Park. Petaluma Speedway and promoter Rick Faeth will welcome WMR with four visits while John Prentice and Ocean Speedway will see six starts at the Watsonville quarter-mile. Ventura Raceway is scheduled for seven races while the growing contingent of racers at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz., located just north of Phoenix, hosts eight Western Midget Racing events this season. January 29 will be the season opener for WMR from Adobe Mountain. The conclusion of the exciting 31 race season will be at Adobe Mountain’s tight confines on November 12.

2021 was made possible with sponsorship from Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!

Date Track January 29 Adobe Mountain Speedway February 19 Adobe Mountain Speedway March 12 Adobe Mountain Speedway April 1 Ocean Speedway April 2 Marysville Raceway April 9 Adobe Mountain Speedway April 16 Antioch Speedway April 30 Ventura Raceway May 7 Adobe Mountain Speedway May 13 Ocean Speedway May 14 Petaluma Speedway June 10 Ocean Speedway June 11 Antioch Speedway June 25 Ventura Raceway July 15 Ocean Speedway July 16 Petaluma Speedway July 23 Ventura Raceway July 29 Ocean Speedway July 30 Petaluma Speedway August 12 Ocean Speedway August 13 Marysville Raceway August 20 Antioch Speedway August 27 Ventura Raceway September 10 Ventura Raceway September 17 Adobe Mountain Speedway September 24 Antioch Speedway October 1 Adobe Mountain Speedway October 8 Petaluma Speedway October 15 Ventura Raceway October 29 Ventura Raceway November 12 Adobe Mountain Speedway

WMR PR