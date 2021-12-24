Western Midget Racing Releases Over $8,000 in Post-season Cash Awards

Competitors in the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championship have received over $8,000 in post-season cash awards for their 2021 season efforts. Series champion Blake Bower of Brentwood received $1,000 for his title and $655 for competing in 19 of the 26 series races as part of the Road Warrior program.

16 competitors earned a piece of the $6,000 Road Warrior fund across the busy season while three drivers shared a piece of the $2,250 points fund. The payout was made possible with sponsorship from Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Fresno’s David Prickett ranked second in the championship, worth $750. He competed in 21 points paying events for a $724 road warrior payout as well. Peoria, Arizona’s Cory Brown scored $500 for third in the championship and $517 for participating in 15 events. Megan Moorhead’s 21 starts earned her $724. Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse rounded out the top-five in earners with a $482 award for participating in 14 events.

The 2022 Western Midget Racing schedule will be released shortly, expected to include 32 dates across Adobe Mountain Speedway, Antioch Speedway, Marysville Raceway, Ocean Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Ventura Raceway. The stock production powered Midgets utilize 2.3 and 2.4L engines, primarily from General Motors vehicles from the early 21st century. Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com The season begins on Saturday January 29, 2022 at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz.

WMR PR