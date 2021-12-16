Thursday, Dec 16

ARCA Menards Series Announces 2022 Broadcast Schedule

Racing News
Thursday, Dec 16 25
ARCA Menards Series Announces 2022 Broadcast Schedule

ARCA announced today its 2022 broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

FOX Sports will broadcast nine ARCA Menards Series races live on FS1, beginning with the traditional season-opener at DAYTONA International Speedway. The nine races will also be available live on the FOX Sports App to authenticated subscribers of FS1.

Eleven ARCA Menards Series races will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream simultaneously on FloRacing – the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots series.

All ARCA Menards Series East & West races – when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events – can be streamed live on FloRacing and will air tape-delayed on USA Network around the following weekend.

Once again, MRN will broadcast all ARCA Menards Series platform races that are companion with NASCAR national series events. Races will air on select MRN affiliates, MRN.com, ARCARacing.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Click here for highlights of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule and here for highlights of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East & West schedules.

2022 ARCA Menards Broadcast Schedule

DATE

RACE

START (ET)

Network/Stream

Sat, Feb. 19

Daytona*

1:30 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Fri, March 11

Phoenix*

7:30 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sat, April 23

Talladega*

1:00 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Sat, May 14

Kansas 1*

2:00 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Fri, May 27

Charlotte*

6:00 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Sat, June 11

Iowa

9:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sat, June 18

Berlin

8:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sat, June 25

Elko

10:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Fri, July 8

Mid-Ohio*

5:00 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Fri, July 22

Pocono*

6:30 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Fri, July 29

Indianapolis Raceway Park*

6:30 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Sat, Aug. 6

Michigan*

6:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Fri, Aug. 19

Watkins Glen*

6:00 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Sun, Aug. 21

Springfield

2:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sun, Aug. 28

Milwaukee

3:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sun, Sept. 4

Du Quoin

9:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sat, Sept. 10

Kansas 2*

7:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Thu, Sept. 15

Bristol*

6:30 PM

FS1 / FOX Sports App

Sat, Oct. 1

Salem

7:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sat, Oct. 8

Toledo

4:00 PM

MAVTV / FloRacing

 

 

2022 ARCA Menards Series East Broadcast Schedule

 

DATE

RACE

Network/Stream

Tue, Feb. 15

New Smyrna

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, March 19

Five Flags

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Fri, April 29

Dover*

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, May 7

Nashville

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, June 11

Iowa

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sun, Aug. 28

Milwaukee

MAVTV / FloRacing

Thu, Sept. 15

Bristol*

FS1 / FOX Sports App


2022 ARCA Menards Series West Broadcast Schedule

 

DATE

WEST RACE

Network/Stream

Fri, March 11

Phoenix*

MAVTV / FloRacing

Sat, March 26

Irwindale

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, April 23

Kern

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, June 4

Portland

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, June 11

Sonoma*

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, July 2

Irwindale

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, Aug. 20

Evergreen

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, Sept. 3

Portland

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, Oct. 1

All-American

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Fri, Oct. 14

LVMS Bullring

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing

Sat, Nov. 5

Phoenix*

USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing


* Race will be broadcast on MRN

(Schedule subject to change)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« James Hinchcliffe Joins NBC Sports as Motorsports Analyst KHI Management Places Connor Zilisch with Silver Hare Racing in Trans Am Series »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.