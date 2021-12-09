2022 Summer Tours Feature Six Consecutive Weeks of Racing

The Midwest’s most beloved Dirt Late Model and Modified racing tours are coming back in familiar fashion next season.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model Hell Tour and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will return to their familiar formats in 2022 with nearly 30 events, racing an average of six days per week over six weeks in eight states. Through the summerlong journey, a healthy mix of staple tracks, returning venues and new speedways line the 40-plus-day trek.

The chase for the Late Model championship is also restored to its previous format — all contested races will count toward the overall points standings and determine the $25,000 champion in the season finale on July 23 for the third consecutive year at Merritt Speedway. Weekly points bonuses will also be awarded to the driver with the highest point total at the conclusion of each week.

The Summit Modified championship finale will return to the iconic Fairbury Speedway bullring, racing alongside the World of Outlaws Late Models in the 32nd annual Prairie Dirt Classic, July 29-30.

Each race will once again be broadcast live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. Buy a seat in the grandstand or stream live to your personal device with a FAST PASS subscription.

Kickoff at Kankakee

For the sixth time in tour history and first since 2019, both tours will open on Tuesday, June 14 with a visit to Kankakee County Speedway – a Summer Nationals staple venue making its 34th appearance on the schedule, dating back to the tour’s inaugural running in 1986.

Revived Venues

Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL) – The newly re-opened Adams County Speedway, formerly known as Quincy Raceways, will host the Late Models and Modifieds for the first time in three years on Wednesday, June 22. Longtime track staff member Jimmy Lieurance has taken over promotional duties and has already begun work on restoring the third-mile oval, which has been closed since early 2020.

Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY) – From 1996-2013, Paducah International Raceway had a spot on the Summer Nationals slate every year consecutively. The track has been closed since operations ceased in late 2018, but will open again in 2022 under new owners, who will welcome both tours back to the Kentucky oval on Friday, July 1.

Doubleheader Duels

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – The Hell Tour has gone two full seasons since the last matchup with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series national touring stars. 2022 will break the hiatus, pitting the Summer Nationals regulars up against the Outlaws in a two-day spectacular at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Fri-Sat, June 24-25. The Late Models will chase a $10,000 top prize on Friday night, while a hefty $20,000 awaits the winner on Saturday night. Summit Modifieds are also on the card, racing for their standard $1,500 check.

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL) – Both tours will visit Fayette County Speedway twice in five days over Independence Day Weekend, starting with a Thursday night special on June 30 and capping the stretch on Monday, July 4. Late Models will race for a $10,000 top prize on Thursday, then come back for a $5,000-to-win event on Monday. $1,500 is on the line for the Modified winner both nights.

Track Debut

Wayne County Speedway (Orrville, OH) – In the second of a two-race trek through Ohio, DIRTcar UMP Modified Ohio Region venue Wayne County Speedway will host both tours for the first time in track history on Sunday, July 17. The three-eighths-mile oval is local to several DIRTcar Late Model and Modified standouts that will be out to challenge the Hell Tour regulars as the season winds down in the final race before heading to Michigan.

Distance Races

All Late Model events will offer a standard 40-lap Feature for all events, unless otherwise specified. The 42nd annual Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on July 7 will contest a traditional 100 laps around the fifth-mile, while the 24th annual Birthday Race at Oakshade Raceway on July 16 will go 60 laps in the $10,000-to-win main event.

Fans and teams are encouraged to keep an eye out for additional races to be announced in the coming months as DIRTcar officials continue to work with tracks and promoters to bring the tours to more places. Follow along for Summer Nationals social media updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check out the library of race highlights on the DIRTcar YouTube channel.

Combined Tour Schedules

Date Day Track City, State To-Win (LM/Mod)

June 14 Tuesday Kankakee Co. Speedway Kankakee, IL $5,000/$1,500

June 15 Wednesday Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL $5,000/$1,500

June 16 Thursday Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA $5,000 (LM only)

June 17 Friday Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL $10,000/$1,500

June 18 Saturday Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL $10,000/$2,000

June 19 Sunday Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL $5,000/$1,500

June 20 Monday Off

June 21 Tuesday Springfield Raceway Springfield, MO $5,000 (LM only)

June 22 Wednesday Adams Co. (IL) Speedway Quincy, IL $5,000/$1,500

June 23 Thursday Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL $5,000/$1,500

June 24 Friday I-55 Raceway Pevely, MO $10,000/$1,500

June 25 Saturday I-55 Raceway Pevely, MO $20,000/$1,500

June 26 Sunday TBA

June 27 Monday Off

June 28 Tuesday TBA

June 29 Wednesday TBA

June 30 Thursday Fayette Co. Speedway Brownstown, IL $10,000/$1,500

July 1 Friday Paducah Int’l Raceway Paducah, KY $10,000/$1,500

July 2 Saturday Clarksville Speedway Clarksville, TN $10,000/$1,500

July 3 Sunday Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL $5,000/$1,500

July 4 Monday Fayette Co. Speedway Brownstown, IL $5,000/$1,500

July 5 Tuesday Off

July 6 Wednesday TBA

July 7 Thursday Macon Speedway Macon, IL $5,000/$1,500

July 8 Friday Farmer City Speedway Farmer City, IL $10,000/$1,500

July 9 Saturday Highland Speedway Highland, IL $10,000/$1,500

July 10 Sunday Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN $5,000/$1,500

July 11 Monday Off

July 12 Tuesday Knox Co. Raceway Knoxville, IL $5,000/$1,500

July 13 Wednesday TBA

July 14 Thursday TBA

July 15 Friday I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI $10,000/$1,500

July 16 Saturday Oakshade Raceway Wauseon, OH $10,000/$1,500

July 17 Sunday Wayne Co. Speedway Orrville, OH $5,000/$1,500

July 18 Monday Off

July 19 Tuesday TBA

July 20 Wednesday Thunderbird Speedway Muskegon, MI $5,000/$1,500

July 21 Thursday Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI $5,000/$1,500

July 22 Friday Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn, MI $10,000/$1,500

July 23 Saturday Merritt Speedway Merritt, MI $10,000/$1,500

July 29 Friday Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL $500/Mod Showdown

July 30 Saturday Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL $5,000 (Mods only)

DIRTcar Series PR