PRI PREVIEW: DEI Showcases Next Gen NASCAR

Stop by the DEI Booth at PRI to get an up-close look at NASCAR’s new Next Gen racecar, built by road racing icon Pancho Weaver.



DEI has partnered with Pancho and his team for several years on projects in the Trans Am and road racing world, an area that NASCAR is becoming more involved in. So, when Pancho and his team started working on a Next Gen, DEI captured 3D scans of the car to provide custom heat solutions for the racecar.



“Controlling temperatures inside the cockpit keeps the driver more aware and sharper, and that’s a big benefit,” Pancho said. “During the testing, the comfort of car was better, we recorded external temperatures and interior temperatures and they had substantial drops.”



Pancho uses DEI’s Dimpled Aluminum Sheet (with separate glass insulation), Heat Screen, Floor and Tunnel Shield, Reflect-a-Cool and Titanium Knitted Exhaust Sleeves in the Next Gen, which will be on display at DEI’s PRI Booth (#301).

DEI PR