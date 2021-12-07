Flowdynamics Drivers End up 10th and 11th in Usac/Cra Championship Standings

The Flowdynamics Sprint Car Racing team concluded its most successful season to date with drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy ranked 10th and 11th in the USAC/CRA Series championship standings. It was the first year the Ontario, California based team fielded two cars.



Starting off as a single car effort with Riverside, California’s McCarthy, who was the series “Rookie of the Year” in 2017 as the driver, it expanded to a two-car effort when Yorba Linda, California’s Logan Williams, the 2014 “Rookie of the Year,” came on board at the fourth race of the season. It was like melding two teams together as it not only brought Williams on board, but his Hall of Fame father Rip Williams was also available to help with advice.



All told in 2021 between the two young drivers, the Flowdynamics team placed 34 entries and the drivers earned 25 A main event starting spots. The team captured one win when McCarthy bested the field at the open class race at the Barona Speedway on August 7th. It placed in the top three two-times and had 11 top 10 finishes.



Perhaps the highlight of the 2021 campaign for Flowdynamics came at night #2 of the “25th Annual Oval Nationals” at Perris Auto Speedway on November 5th. The annual race matches the best traditional sprint cars from not only the West Coast, but from the Midwest as well. It is the toughest traditional (non-wing) sprint car field every year on one of the nation's premiere dirt tracks. Thirty-six cars took laps in time trials on the 5th. Of the 36, only two California drivers were in the top 10. Those two were the Flowdynamics duo of McCarthy and Williams. McCarthy was fifth fastest with a time of 16.593 and Williams was 10th when he circled the famous Riverside County half mile clay oval in 16.798.



While their 2021 season ended just a month ago, the 2022 championship campaign is just six weeks away. On January 26th, 27th and 28th, the team will be on hand when the successful series launches its 18th season at the Cocopah Speedway in Yuma, Arizona.



The team will be prepping the cars for 2022 over the next few weeks. Simultaneously, they will be talking with potential marketing partners for the 2022 campaign. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or mailto:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.



Flowdynamics PR