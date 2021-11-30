Andretti Autosport Returns in LMP3 for 2022, Eyes LMDh Program

Even as the team announced plans to continue competing in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class in 2022, Andretti Autosport is still pursuing a manufacturer to participate in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s planned LMDh category, team CEO and chairman Michael Andretti said Monday.

“We definitely want to do it,” Andretti said during an interview for Online Racing Industry Week presented by epartrade.com and racer.com . “Obviously, it wouldn’t be a (2023) program. It would be a '24 program. We’re very interested in it and hopefully we can put something together soon.”

In the meantime, Andretti Autosport announced Tuesday that Jarett Andretti and Josh Burdon will be the 2022 full-season drivers of the No. 36 Gallant-sponsored Ligier JS P320 in the LMP3 class. Gabby Chaves and Rasmus Lindh will join them for the season opener, the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

LMDh will replace Daytona Prototype international (DPi) as the series’ top division in 2023. Five manufacturers and four teams have committed so far to the hybrid-based class. The series’ specifications are in line with Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) specs, allowing competitors to race LMDh cars in other series and events in addition to the WeatherTech Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“They did a great job working together with the FIA in Europe to come up with a package that you’ll be able to go and run Le Mans,” Michael Andretti said. “I think that was very important that we have equal rules for that.”

Andretti Autosport has programs in seven racing series, including its LMP3 program in the WeatherTech Championship. It has won the Indianapolis 500 five times and has four IndyCar Series championships.

Michael Andretti’s storied racing career includes four attempts at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In addition to IMSA, his team currently competes in IndyCar, Indy Lights, Formula E, Australian Supercars, Extreme E and Mexican Super Copa.

The structure of the LMDh program is attractive to his team’s future, Andretti said.

“I think they did a great job,” he said. “It’s very cost-effective for a manufacturer to come in now, where before it was a ‘he who has the most money is going to win’ type of thing. Now it’s going to be limited as to what they can spend and do. I think it’s going to make for a better series. There’s going to be a lot of interest.”