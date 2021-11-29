Monday, Nov 29

Formula E and FIA introduce 'Gen3' racing car: the pinnacle of performance, efficiency and sustainability

Racing News
Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) tonight shared a first look at the third-generation all-electric racing car that will race in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Gen3 was described by FIA President Jean Todt as: “a machine created at the intersection of high performance, efficiency and sustainability.”
 
The Gen3 was presented under top-security conditions to an exclusive group of Formula E manufacturers, teams, drivers and partners in Valencia, Spain, where pre-season testing is underway for Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which begins in January.
 
While Formula E manufacturers are set to take delivery of Gen3 cars in spring 2022 following further intensive development testing on and off the track, the briefing in Valencia disclosed a series of design, performance and sustainability innovations in the Gen3 car:
  • The world’s most efficient racing car – at least 40% of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.
  • The first formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
  • The first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.
  • An electric motor delivering up to 350kw of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200mph (320km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine (ICE).
  • Lighter and smaller than the Gen2 to enable faster, more agile wheel-to-wheel racing.
 
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship creates an environment where high performance and sustainability powerfully co-exist. Leading experts in sustainability at the FIA and Formula E worked closely with engineers throughout the development process to ensure the Gen3 sets the benchmark for sustainability in high performance racing cars.
The Gen3 is the first formula car aligned to Life Cycle Thinking with a clear path towards second life and end of life for all tyres, broken parts and battery cells. In addition:
  • The Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, maintaining the Championship’s status as the first sport to be certified as net-zero carbon since inception.
  • All carbon fibre broken parts will be recycled by an innovative process from the aviation and aerospace industry into new fibres reusable for other applications.
  • A pioneering process will deliver 26% sustainable materials into the composition of tyres.
  • The Gen3 is powered by electric motors that are substantially more efficient than ICEs as they can convert over 90% of the electrical energy into mechanical energy (motion) compared to approx. 40% in high efficiency ICEs.
  • All suppliers are held to strict sustainability KPIs, notably achieving FIA 3* Environmental Accreditation certification by Season 9.
 
Jean Todt, FIA President, said: “The new Gen3 Formula E single-seater is a car created at the intersection of high performance, efficiency and sustainability. The work accomplished by the FIA’s teams together with Formula E, since the launch of the discipline eight seasons ago, tirelessly seek to drive innovation and further the development of sustainable mobility. I have no doubt that this new single-seater will elevate Formula E to the next level.”
 
Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said: “In designing the Gen3 car, we set out to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can co-exist without compromise. Together with the FIA, we have built the world’s most efficient and sustainable high performance race car.
 
“The Gen3 is our fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet. It is a creature designed for its habitat: racing on city streets in wheel-to-wheel combat. We look forward to witnessing it inspire and excite the next generation of motorsport fans in cities around the world from Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.”
