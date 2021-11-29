ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Sets 2022 Schedule

The first schedule to drop for the 2022 season with the American Sprint Car Series will be of the wingless variety with Colorado-based ASCS Elite Non-Wing North set for 15 events between April and September.

Revolving around four ovals in 2022, the bulk of events will take place at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo. Eight overall at the quarter-mile oval, other venues include Honor Speedway (Pueblo, Colo.) with a trio of dates, and Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, Colo.) at two nights, and a non-point, two-night special event at Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, Kan.) in August.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Series runs under the American Sprint Car Series but is owned and operated by Joe Bellm with BST Promotions. For questions regarding the Elite North Series, contact Joe at (720) 404-0400.

The Series Director is Jeremy Lovelady, and he can be found at (806) 672-2992. For more information on the series, log onto https://www.bstpromotions.com.

The 2022 season marks the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2022 ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Schedule:

Date – Track – City, State

4/30/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

5/14/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO5/28/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO5/29/2022-Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO

6/11/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO6/18/2022-Honor Speedway – Pueblo, CO6/25/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

7/9/2022-Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO

8/12/2022-Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS8/13/2022-Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS8/20/2022-Honor Speedway – Pueblo, CO8/27/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

9/9/2022-Honor Speedway – Pueblo, CO9/10/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO9/24/2022-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

**Subject to change without notice.

ASCS PR