Askew becomes the only confirmed American driver set to compete in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 8

“We’re happy to welcome Oliver back to the Andretti family to round out our Formula E driver lineup,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman, Andretti Autosport. “We had a lot of success with Oliver back in 2019 when he won the Indy Lights Championship with us and we’re looking forward to introducing him to Formula E. He's a hard worker and races smart, we're confident he'll apply that to this new opportunity. We’re also pretty excited to be able to field the first full-time American driver in such an exciting, international series.”

Askew, a Florida native, began karting at the age of eight and quickly moved up both the American and European karting ranks before making the jump to cars in 2015. After winning the Team USA Scholarship in 2016, Askew began climbing the Road to Indy ladder joining and winning the USF 2000 Championship in 2017. With his Championship scholarship, Askew moved into the Indy Pro 2000 Championship quickly followed by another step up joining Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights team in 2019. He claimed seven wins, seven poles and 15 podiums on his way to win the 2019 Indy Lights Championship with Andretti. Askew made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut in 2020 competing in 12 races and scoring one podium. Most recently, the young American recorded starts in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA scoring a win, five top-five finishes, and six top-10 finishes throughout his time on track in 2021.

“I am beyond excited to return home and join Andretti Autosport full time again for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Askew. “I consider Andretti Autosport family and to be able to attack this chapter in my career with them means more than words can describe. To have a partner like Avalanche with us could not be a more perfect fit. Being the only confirmed driver to represent the United States in Formula E is something I am very proud of. I look forward to getting to work as soon as possible.”

“Another first for Andretti in Formula E, a full-time American racer competing in a World Championship,” said Team Principal Roger Griffiths. “We know Oliver well from his success with us in Indy Lights but now he tackles a very different challenge; however, from what we have already seen with his work ethic and dedication, we expect great things from him. His first chance to demonstrate this will be in Valencia in just a few days’ time, a track where the team already has shown strong pace in testing in previous years and of course Jake’s win last season!”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate vehicle innovation. Now entering its eighth season, Formula E is the leading global championship for electric motorsports and is the first, and only, sport to be certified net zero carbon footprint from inception.

Askew will make his official, electric-racing debut with preseason testing in Valencia starting November 29. Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gets underway on January 28 with the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia. In seven seasons of Formula E competition, including time spent as a BMW works team, Andretti has secured eight pole positions, 17 podiums and seven ABB FIA Formula E victories. ­

