Gutiérrez’s debut in the Pro Late Model event will mark his first experience in a Motorsports sanctioned event in the United States.

The 15-year-old has been successfully building a career in his home country of Mexico, where currently he stands second in the Truck Mexico Series of NASCAR Peak Mexico Series presented by Telcel championship standings with two races remaining the weekend of December 4, 2021.

Gutiérrez will be guided by Rette Jones Racing co-owner and former ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team started off the year with monstrous results when Max Gutiérrez scored his first ARCA Menards Series East victory in the season-opening race at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February.

“I’m very excited but also a little nervous at the same time,” said Federico Gutiérrez. “I am very thankful for this opportunity to compete in a Late Model at Southern National this weekend. This type of racing is very new to me, but I feel like I have taken the necessary steps to prepare myself for a successful racing debut in the USA.”

BOLSADX.Mx , the trusted site in Mexico to buy and sell Crypto will serve as the primary partner of the team’s No. 30 Ford Fusion for the Nov. 27 race.

In addition to BOLSADX.Mx , Distributed Ledger Inc. (DLI), TOUGHBUILT, Jimmy Morales Escuderia TELMEX | TELCEL, TekNekk, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems , Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the team as partners this weekend.

“It is a challenge and I will do my best to get a good result in the United States,” added Gutiérrez. “This weekend would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors.”

Joining Federico Gutiérrez for his first race in the United States will be his brother Max who will serve not only as a mentor for the 125-lap race, but a driving coach.

“It is going to be a proud moment for our family to see Fico racing in the USA,” Max Gutiérrez said. “We haven’t set any goals or expectations for this weekend. If he can make improvements from the start of the race weekend to the checkered flag, it will be a successful race for all of us.