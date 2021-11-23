Entries Now Being Accepted for Indoor Racing Events at Allentown, Atlantic City and Syracuse

Entries are currently being taken by the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP for its trio of 2022 races. The Indoor Series races were scheduled for 2021 but did not take place owing to the effects of the pandemic.

TQ Midget race cars will headline all the programs with high speed excitement competing on speedways set up on the concrete floors of three arenas. Slingshots and Champ Karts will complete the tripleheader programs.

The dates for the 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Series opener are Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, 2022 inside Allentown, PA’ s PPL Center, January 28-29 in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall with the series finale in Syracuse, NY on March 11 & 12.

Tickets for the Ironton Global sponsored events in Allentown and the NAPA Know How Atlantic City events are on sale now and can be purchased online through links available online at www.indoorautoracing.com. Tickets are also available at the arena box offices during operating hours. Tickets for the season finale in Syracuse, NY will be on sale shortly.

“We expect that competitor interest in the TQ Midget, Champ Kart and Slingshot classes will be at an all-time high since we haven’t raced at all in over a year,” Series organizer Len Sammons noted.

“For that reason, we are strongly advising race teams to enter as soon as possible to avoid being shut out. Entries are limited at both Allentown and Syracuse because of space constraints in those two buildings,” Sammons reminded.

In Allentown, the TQ Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts will all compete both days with Friday featuring semi-feature events leading up to Saturday’s feature events. The Champ Karts and Slingshots will race for a top prize of $1,000 on Saturday night, with TQ Midget winner taking home $3,000.

On Friday night, drivers will be racing towards a spot in Saturday night’s main events in Allentown, as well as bonus money for fast time and semi-feature race winners. The series is actively seeking sponsors to get involved to increase the rewards for racers on Friday night.

The biggest Indoor Auto Racing Series PPL Center TQ Midget race winner is Ryan Flores of Mooresville, N.C. The former New Jersey resident who changes tires for Roger Penske’s NASCAR Cup series team, will be seeking his fifth victory at the PPL Center in January.

However, a long list of drivers will be looking to keep Flores out of victory lane including 2020 Series Champion and back-to-back Atlantic City Indoor Race winner Andy Jankowiak.

In Allentown, Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y. is the only other repeat winner. Justin Bonsignore and Scott Kreutter of New York and local driver Matt Janisch of nearby Nazareth, PA each have one victory.

The Allentown schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00PM sharp.

Racing at the annual NAPA Know How Weekend will again include triple 20 qualifiers for the headline TQ Midgets on Friday night followed the 40 lap Gambler’s Classic on Saturday. The wild and crazy Slingshots and darty Champ Karts will make up the tripleheader programs.

A closed-to-the-public practice night will again be held on Thursday evening January 27.

The 2022 series finale will again be in Syracuse at the Expo Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, 2022.

“It was great to hear from so many dedicated racers and fans who so dearly missed last winter’s Indoor Racing Series because of the Covid restrictions that forced their cancelation,” said Sammons.

“The events have become much more than just a race, but a gathering of friends who share the same love of the sport and great competition, and from all those we’ve heard from, each are eager to get to winter Indoor Auto Racing.”

Series information including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website: www.indoorautoracing.com.

Corporate sponsorship packages are available to fit every budget. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 609-888-3618.

Indoor Racing PR