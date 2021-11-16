Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series starts with South Carolina Doubleheader

A pair of races in the Palmetto State kicks off the third installment of the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series this weekend.

The Series makes its first-ever stop at the Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 20, for the Palmetto State 50. Drivers will battle for $10,000 in a 50-Lap Showdown to see who gets a leg up on their competition.

The tour moves Northwest on Sunday, Nov. 21, for a trip to Cherokee Speedway and the highly anticipated Blue Gray 100, paying $10,000-to-win. It’s the fifth time the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series has stopped at “The Place Your Mama Warned You About,” and the first of two stops on the schedule this season.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or through the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

Feels Like the First Time: This winter’s version of the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series starts with a new venue as the tour visits Lancaster Motor Speedway for the first time.

It’s the sixth track The Most Xtreme Late Models in the Southeast have visited all-time.

While the Series makes its first stop at Lancaster, it’s not the first Palmetto State 50. It’s the third time the race has been held at the 1/2-mile facility. Zack Mitchell won last year’s event, while Chris Ferguson took the checkered flag in 2018.

Madden Returns Home: When there’s a high-paying race at Cherokee Speedway, you know Chris Madden isn’t far behind.

The two-time Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series champion has won the Blue Gray 100 six times and won the last tour event at Cherokee in February.

“Smokey” has six wins in his 2021 campaign—including a $52,000 win at Senoia Raceway last weekend.

Big Sexy Looks to go Back-to-Back: Brandon Overton only made two starts with the Series last winter, and he made the most of them by finding Victory Lane. One of those starts was the 2020 edition of the Blue Gray 100.

While Overton’s found success all over the country, Cherokee has been his wheelhouse in 2021. Since Labor Day weekend, the Evans, GA driver won a combined $50,000 in two races at “The Place Your Mama Warned you about.”

Carolina Boys: Two drivers to watch this weekend at both events are Trent Ivey and Daulton Wilson.

Both drivers finished top-10 in Series points a year ago and have made a statement against some of the best drivers in the country.

From Union, SC, Ivey brought home a top-five during the Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee in September. Wilson, from Fayetteville, NC, had a top-five in the Mike Duvall Memorial in October. Wilson also won a race at Cherokee earlier this month.

Schedule Change: When the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series schedule was released in July, a trip to I-75 Speedway in Niota, TN was set for Friday, Dec. 3. That event is now on Sunday, Dec. 5.

It’ll be the first time the Series will race at the 3/8-mile track.

WHEN AND WHERE

Saturday, November 20, Lancaster Motor Speedway

Sunday, November 21, Cherokee Speedway

ABOUT THE TRACKS

Lancaster Motor Speedway is a 1/2-mile high banked oval

Cherokee Speedway is a 3/8-mile high banked oval



ONLINE

Lancaster Motor Speedway: http://www.lancastersuperspeedway.com

Cherokee Speedway: http://www.cherokeespeedwaysc.com



TRACK RECORDS

Lancaster Motor Speedway: Chris Madden-18.219

Cherokee Speedway: Daulton Wilson-14.411

DIRTcar Series PR