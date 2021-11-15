Nitro Rallycross Championship Battle Moves to Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway

Travis Pastrana (USA) scored his first Nitro Rallycross win at the Phoenix stop of the 2021 championship series on Sunday, while NASCAR guest star Kyle Busch put in a strong performance to place fourth.

In the high adrenaline Supercar final on Nitro RX’s most challenging course yet, Pastrana held off Timmy Hansen (SWE), who earned second, as well as Subaru teammate Scott Speed (USA), who placed third. Hansen won the season opener in Utah and Speed took victory at last month’s championship stop in Minnesota. Only six points separate these top three drivers in the standings.

After celebratory donuts in front of the packed grandstands, Pastrana said, “This [win] is number one by far. It’s absolutely amazing… The Hansens are so good; and Scott Speed: if he gets in front, you’re not getting around.”

NASCAR star Kyle Busch (USA) held nothing back piloting the ZipRecruiter #GoNitro car in his rallycross debut. After qualifying 11th and then advancing through the stacked field of elite drivers to secure his place in the final, Busch fought his way from the last row of the grid to finish just off the podium in fourth.