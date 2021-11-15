Tuesday, Nov 16

Nitro Rallycross Championship Battle Moves to Southern California's Glen Helen Raceway

Monday, Nov 15
Nitro Rallycross Championship Battle Moves to Southern California's Glen Helen Raceway

Travis Pastrana (USA) scored his first Nitro Rallycross win at the Phoenix stop of the 2021 championship series on Sunday, while NASCAR guest star Kyle Busch put in a strong performance to place fourth.

 

In the high adrenaline Supercar final on Nitro RX’s most challenging course yet, Pastrana held off Timmy Hansen (SWE), who earned second, as well as Subaru teammate Scott Speed (USA), who placed third. Hansen won the season opener in Utah and Speed took victory at last month’s championship stop in Minnesota. Only six points separate these top three drivers in the standings.

 

After celebratory donuts in front of the packed grandstands, Pastrana said, “This [win] is number one by far. It’s absolutely amazing… The Hansens are so good; and Scott Speed: if he gets in front, you’re not getting around.”

 

NASCAR star Kyle Busch (USA) held nothing back piloting the ZipRecruiter #GoNitro car in his rallycross debut. After qualifying 11th and then advancing through the stacked field of elite drivers to secure his place in the final, Busch fought his way from the last row of the grid to finish just off the podium in fourth.

 

 

 

 

For Pastrana, already a six-time National Stage Rally Champion and a global action sports icon, this victory was particularly sweet. Nitro RX has been his brainchild and passion project, as he sought to create an exciting, high impact and next gen motorsport.

 

Pastrana reflected afterwards, “It is a dream come true for me to see the crowd here, to see the sport come to fruition. [And] I think it’s only the beginning.”

 

 

 

 

Supercar Final (Phoenix):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

Team

1

199

Travis Pastrana

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

2

21

Timmy Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

3

41

Scott Speed

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

4

51

Kyle Busch

USA

ZipRecruiter #GoNitro

5

02

Cabot Bigham

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

6

34

Tanner Foust

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

7

9

Kevin Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

8

00

Steve Arpin

CAN

GRX Loenbro

 

With this weekend’s results, Pastrana trades places with Kevin Hansen (SWE) in the Nitro RX Championship standings, swapping fourth place for second. Kevin’s brother Timmy still sets the pace in first while Speed maintains his hold on third.

 

Supercar Championship Standings:

Position

Name

Nation

Team

Salt Lake City

Minneapolis

Phoenix

Total

1

Timmy Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

50+1

35+1

45+2

134

2

Travis Pastrana

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

25+3

45+2

50+4

129

3

Scott Speed

USA

Subaru Motorsports USA

30+4

50+3

40+1

128

4

Kevin Hansen

SWE

Red Bull Hansen NRX Team

40+1

40+4

20+1

106

5

Steve Arpin

CAN

GRX Loenbro

45+2

10+2

15+3

77

6

Fraser McConnell

JAM

Olsbergs MSE

35+2

30+1

0+1

69

7

Tanner Foust

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

15+1

15

25

56

8

Kyle Busch

USA

 

-

-

35

35

9

Cabot Bigham

USA

XCITE Energy Racing

-

-

30

30

10

Andreas Bakkerud

NOR

Subaru Motorsports USA

10

20

-

30

11

Robin Larsson

SWE

Monster Energy RX Cartel

-

25+1

0+1

27

12

Oliver Eriksson

SWE

XCITE Energy Racing

20

5

-

25

13

Kevin Eriksson

SWE

Olsbergs MSE

-

-

0+2

2

14

Oliver Bennett

GBR

XCITE Energy Racing

0+1

-

-

1

14

Liam Doran

GBR

Monster Energy RX Cartel

-

0+1

-

1

 

In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) swept the weekend doubleheader, taking the checkered flag on both Saturday and Sunday. Today’s win also marked his third straight in the series. George MeGennis (USA) came in second, securing the podium on both days and for the fourth time, overall. Casper Jansson (SWE), who took first and second at Salt Lake City, also returned to the podium, placing third.

 

NRX Next Final (Round 6):

Finish

Car #

Name

Nation

Team

1

24

Sage Karam

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

2

9

George Megennis

USA

#YellowSquad

3

36

Casper Jansson

SWE

Enlunds Motorsport

4

55

Lane Vacala

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

5

21

Conner Martell

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

 

NRX Next Championship Standings:

Position

Name

Nation

Team

RC1

RC2

RC3

RC4

RC5

RC6

Total

1

Casper Jansson

SWE

Enlunds Motorsport

50

40

45

25

20

40

220

2

Lane Vacala

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

40

35

35

40

35

35

220

3

Martin Enlund

SWE

Enlunds Motorsport

45

45

50

45

30

-

215

4

George Megennis

USA

#YellowSquad

25

50

30

20

45

45

215

5

Sage Karam

USA

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

-

30

20

50

50

50

200

6

Eric Gordon

USA

Bak 40 Motorsport

35

25

25

35

25

-

145

7

John Holtger

USA

John Holtger

-

-

40

30

-

-

70

8

Conner Martell

USA

 

-

-

-

-

40

30

70

9

Simon Olofsson

SWE

Dreyer Reinbold Racing

30

20

-

-

-

-

50

 

The battle for the Nitro RX championship resumes next weekend at Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway November 20 and 21. Since 1985, Glen Helen Raceway has been a premier off -road racing destination and is the home of the AMA 125/250 MX Nationals, the Off-Road Winter Series and the National MX track. Now Nitro RX is set to unveil another formidable new track at the iconic venue. 

 

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendarFans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

 

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida

