IMSA Delivers Hardware at 2021 WeatherTech Celebration of Champions

BRASELTON, Ga. – The spoils for a year of hard work and dedication were distributed Sunday during the WeatherTech Celebration of Champions at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The ceremony honored the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season’s champions and other special award winners. NBC Sports announcer Brian Till hosted the program inside Michelin Tower at the racetrack.

IMSA President John Doonan opened the event by thanking drivers, team members, series partners and fans alike for the overwhelmingly successful season that witnessed tremendous competition throughout the year and didn’t determine the final champions until the last turn of the last lap of the last race, Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans.

“What we as an IMSA family have accomplished over 18 to 20 months is absolutely remarkable,” Doonan said. “Despite all of the situations and challenging conditions around us, we’ve responded with growth in so many areas. Attendance is up, television viewership is up, social media following and engagements, grid size, commitments for the future, and on and on. We’re so proud of these things but also extremely grateful.

“To all of our teams and drivers, thank you for delivering so much excitement to our fans.”

Driver, team and manufacturer champions were recognized in all five WeatherTech Championship classes, with the drivers presented the Bishop-France Trophy and commemorative TUDOR championship watches:

Daytona Prototype international (DPi): No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, co-drivers Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr, and manufacturer Cadillac

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2): No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 and co-drivers Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen

Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3): No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 and driver Gar Robinson

GT Le Mans (GTLM): No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, co-drivers Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, and manufacturer Chevrolet