Travis Pastrana Brings the Heat on Day One of Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Stop

Nitro Rallycross kicked off the Phoenix stop of its 2021 championship tour Saturday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park with action-packed racing, huge jumps exceeding 100-ft and fierce competition. A world-class lineup of multi-disciplinary racers, including Travis Pastrana (USA), Kyle Busch (USA), Tanner Foust (USA) and more faced off on the series’ latest revolutionary track, Nitro RX’s most challenging and technically demanding course yet.

Showing his trademark skill and daring, Pastrana advanced through Nitro RX’s Supercar Battle Brackets, beating WRX champion Timmy Hansen (SWE) and reigning Nitro RX champion Kevin Hansen (SWE) before going up against GRC and ARX veteran Steve Arpin (CAN) in the final. After a great start by Arpin, the two battled throughout, launching side-by-side off the track’s gap jump as the lead changed hands. In the end, Pastrana pulled away to take the win as well as the pole for Sunday’s first heat and 50 crucial series points.

Two time NASCAR Cup Championship winner Kyle Busch made his rallycross debut earlier in the day as a guest driver against Scott Speed (USA). Busch’s dirt racing roots transferred quickly to Nitro RX and he put in a strong performance, but in the end Speed won this round.

Look for Pastrana, Busch, Speed, along with the full Nitro RX Supercar roster, to be back in the mix when racing resumes on Sunday. A full series of heats, semifinals, and a last chance qualifier (LCQ) will build anticipation for the high stakes eight-car final.

Supercar Qualifying Order (Round 3):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 199 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 2 00 Steve Arpin CAN GRX Loenbro 3 23 Kevin Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 4 21 Timmy Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 5 4 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel 6 9 Kevin Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 7 41 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 8 35 Fraser McConnell JAM Olsbergs MSE 9 16 Oliver Eriksson SWE XCITE Energy Racing 10 34 Tanner Foust USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 11 51 Kyle Busch USA 12 02 Cabot Bigham USA XCITE Energy Racing 13 81 Ronalds Baldins LAT Baldins 14 42 Oliver Bennett GBR ITE Energy Racing 15 33 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy RX Cartel

In the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) took his second straight finals win. Karam beat out George MeGennis (USA), who earned his third Nitro RX podium, and Conner Martell (USA), who won his first in his Nitro RX debut.

NRX Next Final (Round 5):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 24 Sage Karam USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 2 9 George Megennis USA #YellowSquad 3 21 Conner Martell USA 4 55 Lane Vacala USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 5 60 Martin Enlund SWE Enlunds Motorsport 6 99 Eric Gordon USA Bak 40 Motorsport

Look for more Supercar and NRX Next action Sunday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, a true destination for speed and competition for nearly four decades.

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar . Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Sept. 24-25 // Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The FIRM // North Florida