Jean-Philippe Bergeron learns the hard way in New Smyrna

After setting the third fastest time in qualifying, Jean-Philippe Bergeron started from the second place at the 56th Governor's Cup in New Smyrna, Florida. The starting positions were determined by a reverse position system for the top four qualifying drivers. The #15 Race Car Solutions prepared car was destined to perform well. "The car was good, I did excellent times in practice, and it was reflected in the qualifications", said the Canadian driver who was back with the team for which he performed at the World Series of Asphalt last February on the same track. Bergeron finished 5th in the championship behind the best Pro Late Model drivers in the United States. Many of them were present among the 15 registered drivers yesterday for this annual 50-lap race.



From the start of the event, Ryan Luza aggressively took over in the #9 car, literally pushing Bergeron in the first turn. The damage to the left front wheel compromised the setup of the #15 car and gave Jean-Philippe a hard time throughout the event. It was the beginning of a long battle. "I managed to stay in the top 3 for the first half of the race, but as the laps went by, I lost speed and we finished 6th. It's certainly not the result we were hoping for, but at the same time it's experience in the bank for the next Speed Week" underlines Jean-Philippe. Indeed, he intends to return to the track in February 2022 at the World Series of Asphalt in New Smyrna to beat his 2021 result.



Many Canadians on site



The announcement of the reopening of the American borders to Canadians certainly delighted the race fans from Canada. Jean-Philippe could already count on about twenty Canadian spectators who came to encourage him in New Smyrna. The presence of sports commentator and racecar driver Didier Schraenen, as well as Gilles Beaudoin, vice-president of Globocam, is worth mentioning. "I am a big fan of stockcar racing and I had the chance to see Jean-Philippe in the Late Model in Quebec, Canada. It's always nice to see our young people succeed and make their mark in the United States. Globocam is a proud partner of Festidrag Development, and Jean-Philippe will certainly be able to count on our support in his career" mentions the man who has contributed to the careers of several drivers in Quebec, Canada and the United States.



The year 2022 looks promising



Without making an official announcement, the owners of Prolon Racing, Marc Bergeron and Martin Perreault, with the support of Martin D'Anjou of Festidrag Development, admit that they are working hard to offer Jean-Philippe a full-time season in the ARCA National series in the United States in 2022. "We have received an offer from the David Gilliland Racing team. We are currently studying all the avenues that are available" explains Marc Bergeron. "We need to gather financial partners that would allow us to raise the necessary amount of money to guarantee Jean-Philippe a season", underlines Martin D'Anjou. "By becoming a partner of Festidrag Development, a company does not simply affix its logo on a race car. Our partners are part of a large family of enthusiasts who form ties with each other, both in their passion and in business. I invite all business owners and racing enthusiasts to contact me if they want to be part of the adventure.





