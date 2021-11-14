Bower Holds off Prickett for 2021 Western Midget Racing Championship

Brentwood’s Blake Bower fended off a late season surge by Fresno’s David Prickett to become the 2021 Western Midget Racing champion, wrapping up the hotly contested championship on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. Bower topped Prickett by just four points in their best 12 finishes as part of the 25-race series for stock production-powered Midgets on dirt. Each driver scored seven wins throughout the campaign.

Goodyear, Arizona’s Nathan High earned the outside pole position for the 20-lap main event after scoring a win in the second heat race. Terry Nichols won the first heat.

High never relinquished the lead over the course of the main event. Prickett rolled off sixth and was in a must-win scenario in the no. 22q. Prickett advanced to third immediately but was unable to reel in High or Surprise, Arizona’s Drake Edwards in a bid for the victory. High became the twelfth different winner of the year, topping Edwards, Prickett, Peoria, Arizona’s Cory Brown, and Bower at the checkered flag. Bower started seventh, finished fifth, and maintained his 590-point total for the championship.

Bower, Prickett, Brown, Santa Paula’s Megan Moorhead, and Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi are the top-five finishers in the 2021 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction standings. Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse missed out on fifth place by just four points. Blud Lubricants provided bonus awards of cash and product for the season finale as well.

The 2022 season will see the addition of championship races at Antioch Speedway and Marysville Raceway along with Adobe Mountain Speedway, Ocean Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Ventura Raceway.

November 13, 2021 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 35 Terry Nichols; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 3AZ Nathan High

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 3AZ Nathan High, 2. 5 Drake Edwards, 3. 22q David Prickett, 4. 32 Cory Brown, 5. 29 Blake Bower, 6. 55 Tyler Rodriguez, 7. 24 Tyler Dolacki, 8. 74 Greg Jewett, 9. 20 Kyle Hawse, 10. 35 Terry Nichols, 11. 20w Chloe High, 12. 57 Kyle Huttenhow

