Windom Dominates At Arizona Speedway; Reclaims USAC Point Lead

Chris Windom dominated night two of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Western World Championship, leading all 30 laps at Arizona Speedway Saturday. With the victory, the reigning USAC champion reclaimed sole possession of the series point lead with just seven races remaining.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Windom went straight to the lead as he mastered the high side of the track. Through the first nine laps, the CB Industries driver would open a 2.75-second lead before a yellow would bunch the field.

As the field went back to green, Windom would once again pull away from the field. Behind him, the hunt for second would see Logan Seavey battling with Zach Daum through the first half of the race before Cannon McIntosh, who was the fast qualifier for the second night in a row, would move into the position on lap 21, with Thomas Meseraull climbing up to third.

The three Toyota-powered drivers would hold down those positions for the final 10 laps as Windom would take the win by just over two seconds. The victory is Windom’s fourth in the last seven USAC events and his seventh of the season.

Tanner Carrick would finish fourth, one spot ahead of his Keith Kunz Motorsport teammate Buddy Kofoid, who had moved into a tie for the series point lead with Windom after a second-place finish on Friday.

Also earning top-10 finishes on the night were Toyota-powered drivers Justin Grant, Friday’s winner, who placed seventh, Seavey in eighth and Cory Eliason in tenth.

USAC continues its Western Swing with four California races in the upcoming week beginning at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday, followed by three races in the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway on Nov. 18, 19 and 20th.

Quotes:

Chris Windom, CB Industries: “We’re in a points championship battle, so that makes this a little sweeter, The CB Industries team gives me such a good car every night. We had to change our line a little bit during the race as the track conditions changed, but we were able to run well anywhere. We’re here to win a championship and win as many races as possible.”

Cannon McIntosh, Dave Mac Motorsports: “We had a really good car. I tried to make some runs at Windom, but he had a really good car and knew what he needed to do. It’s good to be back on the podium, we’ve had a rough go lately. We got the speed back tonight and I think we can do this the rest of the western swing.”

TRD PR