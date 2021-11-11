CHAMPIONS’ DINNER: Annual DIRTcar Northeast Banquet to Pay More Than $225,000 in awards

On Saturday, Nov. 20, DIRTcar Racing is set to celebrate the champions of the Northeast including Matt Sheppard, Billy Dunn, Matt Janczuk, and more at the annual DIRTcar Northeast Banquet.

During the ceremony, championship points payouts will be awarded for the Super DIRTcar Series ($129,000), DIRTcar 358 Modified Series ($25,350), DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series ($16,800), and the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series ($6,250), totaling more than $225,000 in cash payout to more than 140 drivers.

Super Matt Sheppard won his record-setting eighth Super DIRTcar Series championship while Billy Dunn raced to his first career DIRTcar 358 Modified Series title.

Rookie of the Year awards in each division will also be announced and recognized for the Super DIRTcar Series as well as each division, totaling another $2,350 in awards.

Matt Janczuk will be honored for his first DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series championship and Chad Jeseo will be honored with his DIRTcar Pro Stock Series title.

Not only are the stars of the Series honored but the blood, sweat, and tears of weekly racers are rewarded as well. This year five DIRTcar Northeast divisions were included in the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship including DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, DIRTcar Pro Stocks, and the new DIRTcar 4 Cylinders. More than $47,000 will go out to drivers who support their local DIRTcar sanctioned race tracks.

VP Racing Fuels will also distribute $27,000 in fuel certificates over the four divisions as well.

Stay tuned to DIRTcar.com and SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for upcoming schedule announcements and more.

Super DIRTcar Series PR