Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, announces 2022 model year lineup

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2022 model year lineup, featuring updated technology and new accessories across its cruiser, bagger and touring models. In addition, the complete 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup returns with fresh colors across each model lineup.

“Rider feedback continues to be at the forefront of what drives refinements and enhancements for our model year offerings, and that is once again the case for 2022 with a host of new ride-enhancing technology and accessories across the lineup,” said Mike Dougherty, President for Indian Motorcycle. “The introduction of the reimagined Indian Chief in 2021 rounded out a truly comprehensive lineup of cruisers, baggers, and touring models, and with the help of customer feedback, we aim to consistently enhance and improve the lineup with new technology and wider-ranging accessory options like these for 2022.”

2022 Updated Technology

Ride Command

To enhance the rider experience, Indian Motorcycle is introducing a new speed limit overlay feature. The new Ride Command feature allows riders to conveniently see the current legal speed limit on the Ride Command’s map screen or the Navigation split screens while routing to a destination. The new feature is standard on all 2022 Ride Command-equipped models that have connected services, and available as a software update for 2020 and 2021 models. Current owners can visit RideCommand.IndianMotorcycle.com/display for software updates and tutorials.

Additional software updates include expanded Bluetooth device compatibility and a faster load time when booting up the display.

Challenger Traction Control

After listening to valuable rider feedback, all 2022 Indian Challenger models feature a retuned traction control for a smoother feel once traction control is engaged.

Thunderstroke and PowerPlus Models

Models

Indian Motorcycle Thunderstroke and PowerPlus-equipped motorcycles range from baggers to touring models – each offering heritage-inspired design or blacked-out, modern style. Air-cooled baggers and touring models, including Springfield, Chieftain and Roadmaster lineups, pack the Thunderstroke motor, while Challenger models deliver a class-leading 122 horsepower with the liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine. With high-displacement motors, Indian Motorcycle bagger and touring models were engineered to dominate the road. Saddlebags and the Roadmaster tour trunk provide plenty of storage for riding gear and cargo, while wind protection, comfortable ergonomics, floorboards, amenities, and a comfortable two-up seat make these models the ultimate long-distance machines.

This year’s 2022 bagger and touring lineup receives fresh new paint colors across each lineup. Colors like Quartz Gray on the Chieftain Dark Horse and the all-new Spirit Blue over Black Metallic on the Challenger Limited add to each bike’s attitude.

Accessories

To accommodate additional storage needs on longer rides, Indian Motorcycle has released its Spirit Lake Luggage Collection, which includes a Rack Bag, Day Bag and Touring Bag. Each piece features a shoulder strap for convenient carrying off the bike and attaches securely to luggage racks, sissy bars, or the rear of the passenger backrest. Each piece is sold separately but designed as a cohesive collection.

In addition, bagger and touring riders can add personalized style and add visibility to other motorists with all-new rear LED saddlebag lights. Designed to seamlessly integrate with the standard lighting, these Pathfinder Auxiliary LED Saddlebag Lights do not require any drilling, but rather feature a convenient peel-and-stick adhesive for easy and quick install.

New for 2022, Indian Challenger riders can add wind protection with the addition of Hard Lower Fairings. Designed specifically for Challenger models, the Hard Lower Fairings are compatible with all 2020-2022 model year offerings. Riders also have the option to add PowerBand Audio or additional storage compartments within the Hard Lower Fairings.

Pricing & Paint

Indian Springfield: Starting at $21,999, available in Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, and Black Metallic over Dirt Track Tan

Indian Springfield Dark Horse: Starting at $22,499, available in Black Smoke, and the all-new Quartz Gray

Chieftain: Starting at $21,999, available in Black Metallic

Chieftain Dark Horse: Starting at $27,999, available in Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, and an all-new Quartz Gray

Chieftain Limited: Starting at $28,749, available in two new colorways, including Silver Quartz Metallic, Deepwater Metallic

Indian Challenger: Starting at $23,999, available in Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke

Indian Challenger Dark Horse: Starting at $28,499, available in Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, and an all-new Indy Red over Black Metallic

Indian Challenger Limited: Starting at $27,999, available in Black Metallic, and two new colorways, including Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue over Black Metallic

Roadmaster: Starting at $29,999, available in Black Metallic, and Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic

Roadmaster Dark Horse: Starting at $30,499, available in Black Smoke, and two new colorways, including Polished Bronze, and Silver Quartz Smoke

Roadmaster Limited: Starting at $30,749, available in Black Azure Crystal, Crimson Metallic

Indian Scout Lineup

Models

The robust Indian Scout lineup offers both classic and contemporary designs. The Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber Sixty feature a 60 cubic-inch (999 cc) motor, with 78 horsepower, a low seat height and nimble handling. Riders looking for more punch can opt for the 69 cubic-inch (1133 cc), 100 horsepower engine in the Scout, Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Twenty.

This year’s 2022 Scout lineup receives a new refresh with paint colors across the lineup – further enhancing the iconic appearance and lines of the bike. Colors like Ruby Smoke on the Scout Bobber Sixty and Spirit Blue Metallic on the Scout Bobber Twenty add to the modern design and low profile look that riders love with Scout Bobber models.

Accessories

Building upon an already robust selection of Scout accessories, Indian Motorcycle has introduced several new accessories to further enhance comfort, style and performance. To enhance comfort while riding two-up, Indian Motorcycle has released its Syndicate Two-Up Seat and Syndicate Low Profile Passenger Backrest. New performance accessories include Adjustable Piggyback Rear Suspension and an Analog Tachometer, while Scout Bobber riders can add personal style with Indian Motorcycle’s new Smoked Turn Signals.

In addition, Indian Motorcycle has introduced a new 5.75-inch Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight available for all Scout models. Like it’s seven-inch big brother, the Scout’s Pathfinder Adaptive Headlight delivers unmatched illumination by sensing the bike’s lean angle and activating individual LED beams to provide unprecedented visibility.

Pricing & Paint

Scout Sixty: Starting at $9,999, available in Black Metallic, and an all-new Storm Blue

Scout Bobber Sixty: Starting at $8,999, available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, and two new colorways, including Quartz Gray, and Ruby Smoke

Scout: Starting at $11,999, available in Black Metallic, White Smoke, and two new colors, including Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic over Black Metallic

Scout Bobber: Starting at $10,999, available in Black Metallic, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, and three new colors, including Stealth Gray, Silver Quartz Smoke, and Titanium Metallic

Scout Bobber Twenty: Starting at $11,999, available in Black Metallic, Stealth Gray, and two new colors, including Silver Quartz Smoke, and Spirit Blue Metallic

Initial model year 2022 shipping will vary by model. In the coming weeks, new 2022 bagger and touring models will begin shipping to dealers. New 2022 Scout models will start shipping early January 2022. Riders can learn more or test ride by visiting a local Indian Motorcycle dealership. For more information on Indian Motorcycle, or to find a dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.