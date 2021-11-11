Formula DRIFT announces 2022 schedule

Only ten short days since the 2021 Formula DRIFT PRO and Link ECU PROSPEC Championships were decided at Irwindale Speedway, the series is announcing its full 2022 schedule.

There is an exciting addition next year, and everybody will be pleased so see the traditional season opener on the Streets of Long Beach has returned to its April schedule, while the season will end, as always, at Irwindale Speedway in October.

NEW FOR 2022

The headline story is the addition of Utah Motorsports Campus in mid-September. It replaces Lake Erie Speedway, which appeared on the 2021 schedule.

In addition to the FD PRO teams, Utah Motorsports Park will host the Final Round of the PROSPEC series, giving the teams an opportunity to shine ahead of the PRO Final at Irwindale Speedway one month later.

Otherwise, the 2022 venues remain the same as this year, including a return to the purpose-built Drift Arena at Englishtown Raceway Park.

“2021 was one of the most successful years in Formula DRIFT history! ” said Ryan Sage, Formula DRIFT President. “Coming off 2020, which was challenging for everybody, we’re extremely grateful for the strength of support shown by the FD community – illustrating, once again, why Formula DRIFT is one of the fastest growing motorsports series in the world.

“For 2022, we’ve added a new venue – Utah Motor Sports Campus – to host both PRO and PROSPEC rounds. And while we removed Erie Speedway from the schedule, we were very impressed with the professionalism and success of our first event, so we look forward to returning there in the future.”

The weekend format introduced in 2021 will remain in place, with PRO and PROSPEC teams qualifying on Friday utilizing the Knockout Qualifying Format, which sees each driver run once before the bottom eight qualifiers run a second time to secure their qualification or risk elimination. Both championships will then compete in Top 32 elimination heats on Saturday.

The entirety of the 2022 FD PRO and Link ECU PROSPEC Championships will be free to view online thanks to the hugely popular Formula DRIFT livestream. This can be accessed via formulad.com as well as its social media and YouTube channels.

2022 FORMULA DRIFT PRO CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

VENUE LOCATION DATE Streets of Long Beach Long Beach, CA April 1-2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Atlanta, GA May 6-7 Orlando Speed World Orlando, FL May 20-21 Englishtown Raceway Park Englishtown, NJ June 10-11 World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL July 15-16 Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA August 5-6 Utah Motorsports Park Grantsville, UT September 16-17 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA October 14-15

2022 FORMULA DRIFT LINK ECU PROSPEC CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

VENUE LOCATION DATE Orlando Speed World Orlando, FL May 20-21 Englishtown Raceway Park Englishtown, NJ June 10-11 World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL July 15-16 Utah Motorsports Park Grantsville, UT September 16-17

Please visit formulad.com for schedule updates, driver profiles, new content and more.