It's Coming To Glamis! Red Bull Sand Scramble Takes Over the Dunes - Dec. 11

It&#039;s Coming To Glamis! Red Bull Sand Scramble Takes Over the Dunes - Dec. 11

Red Bull Sand Scramble, an original UTV race featuring unique course elements and thrilling competition, will make its debut in Glamis on Saturday, December 11. The temporary custom-built off-road course will play into the natural sandscape and wind through the bowls of the Imperial Dunes in Southern California, providing an epic single-day event for recreational and professional racers alike to celebrate the passion of off-road racing.

 

The Red Bull Sand Scramble racecourse covers approximately 2.8 miles per lap with racers completing up to three laps during the race. Registration, recreational permitting information and more about Red Bull Sand Scramble can be found at RedBull.com/SandScramble.

 

Red Bull Sand Scramble is part of a multi-stop original collection of SXS races in the Red Bull Scramble Series for amateur and professional racers. The Red Bull Scramble Series kicked off in thrilling fashion with 100+ racers at the Red Bull Mountain Scramble over Memorial Day weekend this year at Seven Springs Ski Resort in Pennsylvania, followed by Red Bull Stone Scramble at Brimstone Paragon in September. All Red Bull Scramble Series races boast unique features and exhilarating racecourses spanning every corner of the continental U.S.

 

 Amateur and professional racers, off-road fanatics and fans are invited to the dunes for an action-packed day of racing. Two competitive race classes are offered with the SXS Pro class for more experienced racers and SXS Sportsman class for amateur off-road enthusiasts. Podium finishers will be awarded a series of prizes including a Polaris RZR XP Turbo, BFGoodrich Tires, KMC Wheels wheel set, and more.

 

Top industry pro’s in attendance will include Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team members Seth Quintero and Mitch Guthrie Jr. and phenom Mia Chapman.

                       

"I'm really excited for Red Bull Sand Scramble in Glamis and think it will be an absolute blast," said Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team member Mitch Guthrie Jr. "Glamis is somewhere many people grew up going to have a good time with their families so to have a race out there, I think it will be like nothing we've ever seen before. It will be a good time, I'm excited to see how it plays out and can't wait."

 

