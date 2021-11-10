Robin Miller is the winner of the third-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

He was an iconic reporter but also an iconoclast.

The late Robin Miller, who passed away in August at the age of 71, is the winner of the National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for the third quarter of 2021, NMPA president Reid Spencer announced Wednesday.

Miller rose to prominence as an IndyCar journalist during his lengthy career with the Indianapolis Star, where he worked from 1968 to 2001. Among writers covering the IndyCar Series, Miller was acknowledged as the foremost authority, given his knowledge of the garage and the depth of his contacts.

From a journalistic standpoint, Miller pulled no punches and earned well-deserved acclaim—and no small amount of controversy—for his no-holds-barred approach to reporting.

Born in 1949 in Anderson, Indiana, Miller also worked for ESPN, Speed, Autoweek, Car and Driver and Racer magazine, to name a few. At the time of his death, he was reporting for Racer and for NBCSN.

Miller announced in July 2021 that he had been diagnosed with terminal leukemia. He passed away on August 25. In October, Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted an invitation-only celebration of his life that was limited to 400 of his friends. Attendees included speedway owner Roger Penske and IndyCar legends A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti.

Miller was selected for the third-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award by vote of the NMPA membership.

Also receiving votes were Bubba Wallace, who teamed with PGA Tour pro Harold Varner III to raise more than $200,000 through the Drivers Fore! Change golf tournament; and the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, which joined with volunteer groups to raise more that $127,000 for local charities during NASCAR race weekend in July.

Miller is now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, to be voted by NMPA members. Marcus Lemonis of Camping World was the first-quarter winner. Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation received the second-quarter award.

Established in 1992 and supported by Pocono Raceway, The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

NMPA PR