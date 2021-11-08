Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Point Fund Increased To $200,000 For 2022 Season

Starting to unveil his plans for the 2022 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, new series owner Terry Mattox, has increased the season-ending point fund for the National Tour to $200,000.

Providing the champion of the tour’s 31st year a $50,000 payday, the payout for teams who meet eligibility criteria goes to a $10,000 payout for tenth.

“I’m excited about the 2022 season and seeing what we can do to build the tour back up,” stated Mattox.

“The Tour has had great numbers in terms of car counts per event. A few shows were are always going to be light, but my issue is the number of drivers who have followed the entire tour has declined. The 2021 season had other issues with teams not being able to get parts, tires, etc., but the point fund was one of the major issues that needed to be addressed, and this is the first step in getting things where I feel like they need to be.”

Keeping payout criteria the same as it has been the past couple of seasons, drivers who compete in 95% of a given season’s schedule on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, and are a member in good standing, are eligible for their earned position’s full payout. Participation between 80% and 94.99% by a driver in good standing will be paid for the percentage of races run.

The per positions breakdown is as follows: 1st $50,000; 2nd $30,000; 3rd $25,000; 4th $20,000; 5th $15,000; 6th $14,000; 7th $13,000; 8th $12,000; 9th $11,000; 10th $10,000

More details on changes for the 2022 season will be released as they are finalized. The full 2022 lineup of events will be released during the final week of November/first week of December.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

The American Sprint Car Series is headed by Terry Mattox. Questions about the series can be directed to (918) 838-3777.