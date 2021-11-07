TOYOTA POWRi: Wiedeman Sweeps POWRi Championship Weekend At Caney Valley

Fresh off wrapping up his first POWRi championship with a victory on Friday, Bryant Wiedeman completed his sweep of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Championship Weekend at Caney Valley Speedway with his second consecutive win on Saturday night.

Saturday’s triumph was the third of the season for Wiedeman, who became the youngest champion in national midget car history one night earlier at 16 years, four months.

It was Wiedeman’s Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Gavan Boschele who took the early lead on Saturday night, with Wiedeman, Karter Sarff and Kaylee Bryson falling in behind him.

Boschele was able to hold down the top spot for the first 10 circuits before Wiedeman eventually worked his way past him on lap 11 with 14-year-old Jade Avedisian in tow as Boschele would fall back to third, followed by Kameron Key and Taylor Reimer rounding out the top five.

Boschele would eventually retake the second spot on lap 18 as the top three would stay intact through lap 28 before a late yellow would bunch the field.

Avedisian’s CB Industries teammate Brent Crews would move past her for third on lap 29 after recovering from an early incident that dropped him to the back of the field. Boschele and Crews would try to run down the leader late, but neither would have enough to overtake the newly crowned champion as Wiedeman would take the checkered flag in the POWRi season finale. Boschele finished second with the 13-year-old Crews earning his second consecutive podium finish in third.

Kaylee Bryson placed fourth, Avedisian was fifth, followed by Brenham Crouch in sixth, Cade Lewis in seventh and Reimer in ninth as Toyota drivers captured eight of the top-nine finishing positions.

Notes:

- Bryant Wiedeman’s POWRi championship was the third for KKM in the last four seasons and the sixth overall for a Toyota driver.

- Nine different Toyota-powered drivers combined to win 30 POWRi national feature events this season, with Buddy Kofoid leading the way with nine victories, followed by Brent Crews and Daison Pursley with five apiece.

Toyota-Powered Drivers POWRi Caney Valley Speedway Saturday Results

Bryant Wiedeman – 1st

Gavan Boschele – 2nd

Brent Crews – 3rd

Kaylee Bryson – 4th

Jade Avedisian – 5th

Brenham Crouch – 6th

Cade Lewis – 7th

Taylor Reimer – 9th

TRD PR