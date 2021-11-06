DGR ARCA Menards Series West Race Recap: Phoenix

|
JP Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion
Start: 6th
Finish: 5th
- For his third and final ARCA start of the season, JP Bergeron earned the fifth starting spot via a combined practice and qualifying session in the morning.
- On lap 3, Bergeron reported his Ford Fusion was free on entry while in the ninth spot.
- During the first caution on lap 13, Bergeron relayed to his crew that his car remained very loose.
- The race returned to green and at the halfway break, Bergeron was eighth. He pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help tighten up his No. 45 Ford Fusion.
- The caution was back out on lap 58 and Bergeron reported his car's balance was much better and he was in the eighth position.
- The final 30 laps of the race were run under green and Bergeron used the run to improve his track position. With under 15 laps to go, he exchanged positions with teammate Jake Garcia and took over the fifth spot.
- Bergeron completed the race in fifth, earning his second top-five and third top-10 in three ARCA Series starts.