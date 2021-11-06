DGR ARCA Menards Series West Race Recap: Phoenix

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Start: 3rd Finish: 2nd Taylor Gray concluded his season with the ARCA West finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. He qualified third by way of his fastest lap from a combined practice and qualifying session.

At the drop of the green flag, the Ripper Coffee Fusion moved into second on the opening lap and was running there when the first yellow flag waved on lap 13.

Gray maintained the second position for the remainder of the opening stage and was fairly quiet on the radio. He reported that he needed just a little more rear grip to make a bid for the lead.

The team elected to come down pit road at the halfway break and change four tires, add fuel and make a few minor adjustments to gear up for the second half of the race.

Gray did everything he could on the ensuing restart to steal the lead, but a series of yellows put a damper on the side-by-side battle. He settled into second and focused on running his race.

The final yellow of the race came out on lap 66. The young driver gave it everything he had to take command of the race but came up just short and brought home a second-place finish.