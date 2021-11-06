Bryant Wiedeman Captures POWRi Title To Become Youngest National Midget Champion In History

Toyota driver Bryant Wiedeman clinched the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League title by winning Friday night’s feature event at Caney Valley Speedway to become the youngest national champion in midget car racing history at age 16.

In his first full season with Keith Kunz Motorsports, the Kansas native has earned two victories, 17 top-fives and 27 top-10 finishes in 30 races with one event remaining. Wiedeman has registered two victories and five top-five finishes in the last seven races, earning his first POWRi win at Spoon River Speedway in Illinois.

“Congratulations to Bryant Wiedeman on his first national and POWRi midget championship,” said David Wilson, president of TRD, U.S.A. “We are incredibly proud of Bryant and grateful to our long-time team partners, Keith Kunz Motorsports. Bryant’s championship run is a testament to his talent as well as the professionalism, performance and coaching provided by Keith Kunz and Pete Willoughby. The competition level across the national midget landscape has never been stronger and Toyota and TRD’s commitment to grassroots racing and driver development remains unwavering.”

Wiedeman’s title is the third POWRi championship for Keith Kunz Motorsports in the last four years with Tucker Klaasmeyer winning in 2018 and Jesse Colwell in 2019. It also marks the sixth time that a Toyota-powered driver has won the POWRi title with Zach Daum winning championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

TRD PR