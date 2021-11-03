Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team Hits the Homestretch of the 2021 Season Starting at This Weeks Oval Nationals

The Flowdynamics Sprint Car Racing team will hit the homestretch of the 2021 season this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the 25th Anniversary Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway. After this week’s triple header located close to the team’s Ontario, California headquarters, they will head east to the Arizona Speedway next week to conclude the season at the “54th Western World Championships on November 12th and 13th.

Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy of Riverside, California and Yorba Linda, California’s Logan Williams will both have new engines in their cars when the Oval Nationals kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Williams shook down his new power plant with an eighth-place finish at Perris on October 23rd. McCarthy, who finished three spots behind his teammate after passing nine-cars in the main event, will be debuting his brand new engine on the first of the three straight nights of hardcore sprint car action on the country’s premiere dirt track.

This week’s races will see the Flowdynamics drivers and the crews extremely busy. All three nights they will be battling against not only the usual stars from California, but also the best that Indiana has to offer. Each night will be complete shows with qualifying, heat races and B & A main events. The main events on Thursday and Friday are 30-lappers that will pay the winners $5,000.00. The Saturday finale, which pays $10,000.00 to the winner, will be 40-laps. Needless to say, McCarthy and Williams will be totally focused on what is destined to be the most intense races of 2021.

Going into this weekend, McCarthy comes into the race tenth in the season long USAC/CRA championship standings. Williams is 11th and is only 34-points behind his teammate. Both drivers are breathing down the necks of the eighth and ninth place drivers. With five races to go in a mere span of 10 days, there is a good chance that either one of them could climb as high as eighth when the final points are tallied a week from Saturday.

Fans will be able to meet both drivers after the races each night in the pit area. Both will have their racing shirts available, and they make great Christmas gifts for racing fans.

For those who would like to see the gorgeous Flowdynamics cars and the youthful team drivers in action this week, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. each night with racing at 7:00. There will be plenty of tickets for all fans at the ticket window all three nights. For those who would like to purchase tickets beforehand, they are available 24-hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by phone at 1-800-595-4849. In addition, there will be a practice session for “Oval Nationals” cars on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 p.m. Fans will be treated to free attendance in the grandstands at the practice and there will be $2.00 pizza, beer, and sodas.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California (92571). The track website is available at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone is (951) 940-0134.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

If you or your company would like to join forces with Flowdynamics Racing, phone John McCarthy at (909) 930-5522 or Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

