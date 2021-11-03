ARCA West Championship To Be Decided At Phoenix

One of the tightest championship battles in the history of NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series West will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday in the Arizona Lottery 100.

The top five drivers in the standings are separated by just six points, heading into the championship event at the one-mile tri-oval in the Valley of the Sun.

Bill McAnally Racing drivers Jesse Love and Cole Moore are both in the hunt for this year’s title.

Love, driver of the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, leads the standings by one point. The 16-year-old from Menlo Park, California is aiming for a second consecutive championship; which would match the back-to-back titles won by two previous drivers of the NAPA-sponsored No. 16 – Brendan Gaughan (2000 & 2001) and Todd Gilliland (2016 & 2017).

Moore, who drives the No. 99 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, is fifth in the standings. The rookie driver from Granite Bay, California knows that if he has a great finish and his competition encounters any trouble, he could possibly make up the six-point deficit and leapfrog into first to capture the title.

A third BMR entry at Phoenix is planned for Sebastian Arias, in the No. 19 Rubbermaid Commercial Products/Brady IFS Toyota Camry.

BMR has visited Victory Lane at Phoenix on five occasions: Austin Cameron (2002), Eric Holmes (2010), Cole Custer (2014), Nick Drake (2014) and Todd Gilliland (2015).

In advance of Saturday’s race, Love and Moore will visit NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare shops in the local area on Friday. A group of special guests from NAPA Phoenix and a VIP Group from NAPA Power Premium Plus will be welcomed by the race team at the track.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: Arizona Lottery 100 (Race 9 of 9) Nov. 6, 2021

Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. (1-mile oval)

Television: TRACKPass on NBCSports Gold (Live) Nov. 6, 12 p.m. PT/ NBCSN on Nov. 11, 2 p.m. PT

BMR PR