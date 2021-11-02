All Pro Limited Late Model Series Launching In 2022

Steve Zacharias has worked hard to make Florence Motor Speedway a great place to race, but now he’s ready to expand and add something new to his plate.

Zacharias, the co-owner of Florence Motor Speedway, has announced the formation of the All Pro Limited Late Model Series, a new venture that will give young drivers a great place to race while also helping prepare them for the next step in their racing journeys.

“We’re focused on helping the kids coming up who are trying to get to late model stocks as they pursue their dreams of racing bigger and better things as well as veteran drivers looking for an affordable way to race and travel,” Zacharias explained. “The All Pro Limited Late Model Series will give these young drivers a great place to race while also allowing them to visit new and unique tracks they may otherwise not have the chance to compete at.”

The All Pro Limited Late Model Series will not affect the operation of Florence Motor Speedway and all events on the series schedule will not impact the weekly schedule at Florence.

“I feel like it’s good to expand and take on new things,” Zacharias said. “I’m not going anywhere and Florence isn’t closing. We’ve had a successful opening at Florence and we’re starting to get stabilized there, so we felt like now would be a good time to spread our wings and launch the All Pro Limited Late Model Series.

Zacharias has worked hard to finalize the series schedule for next season, which will include 11 races at five venues in North and South Carolina. Competitors will be allowed to drop their worst finish from their points tally, with only 10 races counting towards their points total at year end.

Southern National Motorsports Park in in Lucama, N.C. and Florence Motor Speedway will host the series three times next year. Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, S.C., and Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Greenville, S.C., will welcome the series twice next year. Tri-County Speedway in Hudson, N.C., will host the series once.

The season finale will take place at Florence Motor Speedway on Nov. 12, with the All Pro Limited Late Model Series serving as the headliner of the South Carolina 250 weekend in 2022.

Every All Pro Limited Late Model Series event will be accompanied by events for Legends cars and Bandoleros, with competitors in both divisions able to earn points towards national and regional INEX championships. Additional support divisions will be announced at a later date.

“We wanted to put together a diverse regional schedule that presented those who have never been to places like Florence, Southern National or Greenville-Pickens with the chance to come race at these tracks,” said Zacharias. “Hopefully they’ll come race with us, they’ll have a lot of fun and they’ll decide they have to go back to these places. We want to grow the sport and we do that by giving folks great places to race.”

Zacharias also confirmed that McCallister Precision Marketing (MPM Marketing) would serve as the Official Marketing Company of the new series. Founded by Tonya McCallister, MPM Marketing focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. MPM Marketing also offers graphic design, press release services, marketing materials and more.

“We’re extremely excited to have MPM Marketing on board with us as the Official Marketing Company of the All Pro Limited Late Model Series,” Zacharias said. “Tonya and her group have done so many great things within our sport through the years. We’re super excited to have them on board to make this thing bigger and better than it already is.”

McCallister is excited to be able to work with Zacharias to help the All Pro Limited Late Model Series establish its footing in the Southeast in 2022. Parties interested in sponsoring the series should contact McCallister via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“Steve has always put his heart and soul into anything racing,” McCallister said. “He was successful at Myrtle Beach Speedway and treated the racers there right and he’s done an amazing job at Florence. I anticipate that the All Pro Limited Late Model Series will be no different.”

In addition to MPM Marketing, Zacharias also confirmed Hoosier Tire as the Official Tire of the series and Renegade Racing Fuels as the Official Fuel of the series.

For rules and additional details about the All Pro Limited Late Model Series, visit www. allprolimitedlatemodelseries. com

2022 All Pro Limited Late Model Series Schedule

March 12 - Southern National Motorsports Park - Lucama, N.C.

March 26 - Anderson Motor Speedway - Williamston, S.C.

April 23 - Greenville-Pickens Speedway - Greenville, S.C.

May 28 - Tri-County Speedway - Hudson, N.C.

June 11 - Southern National Motorsports Park - Lucama, N.C.

June 25 - Florence Motor Speedway - Timmonsville, S.C.

July 16 - Greenville-Pickens Speedway - Greenville, S.C.

Aug. 3 - Anderson Motor Speedway - Williamston, S.C.

Sept. 10 - Florence Motor Speedway - Timmonsville, S.C.

Oct. 8 - Southern National Motorsports Park - Lucama, N.C.

Nov. 12 - Florence Motor Speedway - Timmonsville, S.C.

All Pro LLM PR