Wednesday, Nov 03

ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Phoenix

Racing News
Tuesday, Nov 02 115
ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Phoenix
 

Taylor Gray, No. 71 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

  • Taylor Gray will pull double duty for the third time this season between the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and the ARCA Menards Series West.
  • The 16-year-old Ripper Coffee driver has two prior starts at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway including a third-place finish last year at this event and a ninth-place run back in March after being hampered by a two-lap penalty for fueling and changing tires at the same time during the competition pit break.
  • Gray has found success with the ARCA West series this season on two occasions - Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring. Most recently, he was spun from fourth on lap 47 at All American (Calif.) Speedway and sustained too much damage to continue.
  • Chad Johnston has 19 total races on his resume at Phoenix including two with ARCA and 17 in the Cup Series with six top-fives and eight top-10s.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.
 

Jake Garcia, No. 45 Ford Performance Fusion

  • Jake Garcia will make his ARCA Menards Series West debut behind the wheel of the No. 45 Ford Performance Fusion for David Gilliland Racing at Phoenix.
  • The 16-year-old driver has had quite the successful 2021 season capturing the Southern Super Series championship and the Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series championship at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.
  • So far in 2021, Garcia has competed in 32 events between Pro and Super Late Models with six wins, 17 top-fives and 24 top-10s.
  • The No. 45 team will be led by veteran NCWTS crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. who currently works full-time with Hailie Deegan. The experienced voice in his ear should prove useful as Hillman has called 19 races at the 1-mile track including 14 in the Truck Series with one win (Todd Bodine - 2005), seven top-fives and 10 top-10s.
  • Click here for Garcia's career statistics.
 

JP Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion

  • JP Bergeron returns for his third and final race of 2021 with David Gilliland Racing for the ARCA West finale at Phoenix.
  • In two starts with the ARCA Menards Series, the Canadian driver has finished eighth at Salem (Ind.) Speedway and fifth at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.
  • Bergeron will once again work with Derek Smith. Smith has three previous races under his belt at Phoenix highlighted by a victory with David Gilliland last season, and a third-place effort with Thad Moffitt back in March.
  • Click here for Bergeron's career statistics.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(1 Vote)
« Brody Roa Set for This Week’s Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway All Pro Limited Late Model Series Launching In 2022 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.