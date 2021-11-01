MAVTV Motorsports Network Announces November Broadcast Schedule

MAVTV Motorsports Network never disappoints the automotive industry and the month of November is no exception. Enthusiasts can enjoy a broadcast schedule packed with motorsports racing, season premieres and a LIVE two-day national event. Starting Saturday, November 6 the motorsports network will continue with the weekly Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing at 9:00 pm ET on MAVTV. Four divisions will compete in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series at one of the most well-known and highly regarded multi-sport racing facilities in the country. Viewers will get to watch an exciting event on a 3/8 mile semi-banked oval located in Wheatland, Missouri with a long history of grassroots racing.

The new program, King of Elements will then make its debut on MAVTV on Sunday, November 7 at 4 pm ET. King of the Elements is the first series in the Nation that challenges drivers to be the greatest under a variety of different circumstances such as ice, snow, sleet, short course, split lanes and jumps, endurance, oval, flat track and unexpected elements. When Johnny Greaves and his son CJ step onto the scene, they will then create the tracks and drivers won’t know the course until they arrive. At the driver's meeting, they will learn the twists, turns and how the team has transformed the track adding to the thrill.

Next up is another exciting premiere for MAVTV - NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series which will air Sunday, November 21 at 8 pm ET. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series is the primary motorsports division in Canada. Canadian fans love to enjoy the controversial racing that drives Canada’s massive following in the NASCAR brand. With events held at a variety of road courses and oval tracks across the country, it is truly Canada’s national series.

Launching this month’s schedule on MAVTV PLUS is the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Season Championship on Friday, November 5. The live, two-day event will kick off at 7:30 pm ET where 900 pound cars putting out up to 370 horsepower will be racing on dirt tracks from 1/5-mile bullrings to high banked half miles.

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV,Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.

Race fans who don’t have MAVTV Motorsports Network should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV’s digital subscription service, MAVTV Plus, will also feature various live races from multiple disciplines this month, along with access to MAVTV’s vast library of motorsports content. The MAVTV Plus app is available for download on all major mobile and streaming devices and can also be accessed via web browser at www. MAVTVPlus.com.

The full monthly broadcast schedules are available at https://www.mavtv.com/ schedule/ and https://mavtvplus.com/ schedule/.

