Lee Faulk Racing & Braden Rogers Win Tri-County Speedway Track Title

Rogers, thanks to five wins throughout the course of the season at the four-tenths-mile oval in the late model stock car division, locked up the track championship prior to Sunday’s season finale.

“We’d like to congratulate Braden Rogers on his amazing season that culminated in the track championship at Tri-County Speedway,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “He put in the work and his efforts paid off with victories and a track championship. We’re incredibly proud to have him as part of our team.”

The track championship by Rogers is the latest accolade for Lee Faulk Racing and Development, which is led by the father and son duo Lee and Michael Faulk.

In addition to the track championship at Tri-County with Rogers, the team has earned multiple CARS Tour victories as well as a track championship in the limited late model class in 2011 at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway with Pietro Fittipaldi and a touring series championship with Anthony Alfredo in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro Division in 2016.

Fittipaldi and Alfredo have since gone on to do bigger things. Fittipaldi made his Formula 1 debut in 2020 and earlier this year competed in the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Alfredo has raced in all three NASCAR National touring divisions and is currently wrapping up his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports.

“We’re proud to be able to add Braden to the list of championship drivers we’ve worked with. We’ll be celebrating this championship for a long time,” Michael Faulk said.

