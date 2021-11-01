Trent Williams Closes 2021 Sprint Car Season With a 14th to 9th Run at Perris Auto Speedway

Apple Valley, California’s Trent Williams closed out his sprint car racing season with a nice 14th to 9th place run in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway last week. The result gave him six top 10 finishes in ten 2021 starts.

Williams began his final night of 2021 by qualifying 14th fastest out of 24 cars on hand with a time of 16.887 on the Riverside County clay oval. That placed him on the outside of the front row for the second 10 lap heat race of the night. Things didn't go as planned as he became ensnared in a three-car scramble coming off turn four to take the green flag. The Cal State Fullerton graduate ended up tipping over near the crash wall. The key point is that he just “tipped over.” He was uninjured, and a quick once over by the Victory Boys crew deemed the car fine and sent him back onto the track before the race restarted. Being that he was part of the tangle, he had to restart at the back of the field. From there he advanced two spots to finish fifth.

After a fun time meeting with the fans at the on track autograph session, Williams strapped into the black #52V for the final time in 2021. Coming from the outside of row seven, he took full advantage of the racy track surface and began moving forward. Just past the midway point, he was up to sixth before slipping back to ninth.

In wrapping up his 2021 campaign, the previously mentioned six top 10 finishes included five top four results. Among those was a May 1st win at the Barona Speedway in San Diego County. His only two appearances at the Ventura Raceway both produced top five finishes. He was fourth in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race on June 4th. Five weeks later he went back to the beach side track and placed third with the Ventura Racing Association. His other 2021 third-place finish came at the Central Arizona Speedway on September 5th.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance and Sorrento Homes for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2021 season. Plans are already underway for next year. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys 2022 racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR